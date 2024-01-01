We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R32 Split 5/7/9 kW Hydro Box, 1Ø, 7kW
-
No risk of pipe freezing
Refrigerant pipe robust to cold ensures no potential risk of pipe freezing even during prolonged blackouts.
-
Remarkable performance in cold
Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.
-
Low noise level
Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
-
490 × 850 × 315
-
Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
-
950 × 834 × 330
EXTERIOR
-
Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)
-
Noble white / RAL 9016
-
Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)
-
Warm gray / RAL 7044
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)
-
COP
-
3.51
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
4.20
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)
-
COP
-
4.90
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
7.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)
-
COP
-
2.70
-
Heating capacity (kW)
-
5.50
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
-
7.00
-
EER
-
4.50
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
-
7.00
-
EER
-
2.70
OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
5 ~ 27
-
DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
15 ~ 80
-
Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
15 ~ 65
OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
5 ~ 48
-
Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-
-25 ~ 35
PIPING CONNECTIONS (REF./OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Gas (mm (inch))
-
Ø 15.88 (5/8)
-
Length standard / Max. (m)
-
5 / 50
-
Level difference Max. (m)
-
30
-
Liquid (mm (inch))
-
Ø 9.52 (3/8)
-
Mass of additional ref. charge (g/m)
-
40
-
Max. length without additional charge (m)
-
10
PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)
-
Inlet diameter for space heating (inch)
-
Male PT 1"
-
Outlet diameter for space heating (inch)
-
Male PT 1"
POWER SUPPLY
-
Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)
-
220-240, 1, 50
REFRIGERANT
-
GWP
-
675
-
Precharged amount (g)
-
1,500
-
Type
-
R32
SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)
-
Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
-
183 / 126
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
-
4.65 / 3.23
-
Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)
-
A+++/A++
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Rated (dB(A))
-
44
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
-
60 / 58
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated (dB(A))
-
36
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
-
38 / 36
WEIGHT
-
Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)
-
38.1
-
Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)
-
60.0
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
