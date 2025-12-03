About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
Energy Label-New_RHX7009TSB.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
WM

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

Energy Label-New_RHX7009TSB.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

RHX7009TSB.MS2032
RHX7009TSB_ProductVideo
Front view of 9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven
Front Open
Drum Detail
Knob Window Display Detail
Top Front Perspective
Top Left Perspective
Top Right Perspective
Right Side
Side
AI Dry™
Turbo Dry
AI DUAL Inverter™
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
MS2032GASW
RHX7009TSB_ProductVideo
Front view of 9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven
Front Open
Drum Detail
Knob Window Display Detail
Top Front Perspective
Top Left Perspective
Top Right Perspective
Right Side
Side
AI Dry™
Turbo Dry
AI DUAL Inverter™
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
MS2032GASW

Key Features

  • Intuitive LCD digital control with more information for easy cycle selection
  • 30-minute express drying cycle. Powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor to minimise heat loss.
  • AI Dry senses changes in temperature and humidity of items, for optimal drying performance
  • Microwave - Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
  • Microwave - Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
  • Partial return is not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

RHX7009TSB

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Silver
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

MS2032GASW

20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

Tumble Dryer Details

Video of zooming into the LG dryer in the laundry room with LG washing machine.

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Clothing-friendly laundry performance

Image of leaves swirling around a washing machine.

Energy savings

Efficient drying technology

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology.

AI dry

Efficiently optimises drying

Image depicting time passing around a dress shirt.

Fast drying

Totally dry laundry in 81 minutes

Image of a condenser.

Easy maintenance

Self-cleaning condenser

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-10% rating displayed next to it.

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-10% rating displayed next to it.

Energy Efficiency

Experience a new standard of laundry in energy class A+++-10%

With AI DUAL Inverter and great programming algorithms, energy consumption is significantly reduced.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012

*Set programme at 'Eco' cycle + Cupboard + Efficiency (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

AI DUAL Inverter™

AI to the core, optimal drying

AI Dry™, powered by AI DUAL Inverter™, optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time with soft fabrics. The dual cylinders increase overall efficiency for drying performance. Additionally, low-temperature drying with heat pump technology can reduce shrinkage. The two cylinders inside the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ rotate in opposite directions to balance and reduce vibrations during drying. Feel extra confident with 10-year warranties on the DUAL Inverter Compressor and the Inverter Motor.

Image of LG dryer and AI DUAL Inverter

Image of LG dryer and AI DUAL Inverter

Saving energy icon

Saving energy

10-year warranty icon

10-year warranty

Less noise icon

Less noise

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). (Based on AI Dry representative model: RH90X75V3N. Results may vary depending on models, loads, and environment.) Not all situations are eligible for savings. Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].

*Tested by Intertek on August 2024, Cotton cycle of LG Heatpump dryer compared to Dry Only of LG Conventional heater washer-dryer based on 3kg of IEC loads with 60% initial moisture content (RH90X75V3N vs F4Y7RRPYW).

*The 10-year warranty is on the Dual Inverter Compressor and Inverter Motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on the country or region.

*Noise level: 62dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 392/2012 (RH90X75V3N).

AI Dry™

AI-enhanced optimal drying

AI Dry optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time for efficient results with soft fabrics.

AI dry cycle detecting fabric type and sensing the amount of moisture left.

Image of LG dryer and AI DUAL Inverter

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].

TurboDry

Drying done in just 81 minutes

Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor.

Close-up image of an LCD dial.

Close-up image of an LCD dial.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2024, TurboDry cycle based on 5kg of loads (Blended shirt, 100% poly T-shirt, 100% cotton T-shirt) with 33% initial moisture content at a temperature condition of 23℃. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

FAQ

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer : 

1. Capacity based on your family's size

2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill

3. Drying programs that fit your needs

4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ

5. Installation space needed for the dryer

6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Microwave Details

Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim

The woman in the pictue is scanning barcode from a product using thinq feature to autometically set the microwave oven.

Healthy fry

Crispy food with less oil

The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

EasyCleanᵀᴹ

Anti-baterial cavity

The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

Sleek design

Harmonious look with galss front

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

FEATURES - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

FEATURES - Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

FEATURES - Reversible Door

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essence Silver

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

Door Lock Indication

No

Figure Indicator

LCD

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Reversible Door

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter Motor

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Timed Dry

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

No

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

No

More Time

No

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Dry Time

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660x890x702

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Weight (kg)

55.0

Weight include packing (kg)

58.0

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1140

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Kit

No

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Edry (kWh)

1.43

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0.76

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

171

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.35

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.35

Standard Drying Program

Eco Cupboard Efficiency

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

269

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

160

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Weighted Programme Time

207

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096183373

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RHX7009TSB)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(RHX7009TSB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Country of Origin

China

Door Color

White

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Countertop

Outcase Color

White

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Type

Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Right Side

Control Type

Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

No

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

No

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Cavity Design

Square

Door Color

White

Door Glass Design

Smog

Exterior Design

WideView Traditional

Interior Color

Gray

Outcase Color

White

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

317 x 204 x 294

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

540 x 292 x 386

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Product Weight (kg)

9.5

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED

How to Cook

Manual

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1050

Microwave Power Levels

5

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

1050

Turntable Size (mm)

245

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

700

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESSORIES

Glass Tray (Ea)

1

Rotate Ring (Ea)

1

User Manual (Ea)

1

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096578292

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(MS2032GASW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(MS2032GASW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.