We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
RHX7009TSB.MS2032
()
Key Features
- Intuitive LCD digital control with more information for easy cycle selection
- 30-minute express drying cycle. Powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor to minimise heat loss.
- AI Dry senses changes in temperature and humidity of items, for optimal drying performance
- Microwave - Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
- Microwave - Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
- Partial return is not available.
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tumble Dryer Details
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Clothing-friendly laundry performance
Energy savings
Efficient drying technology
AI dry
Efficiently optimises drying
Fast drying
Totally dry laundry in 81 minutes
Easy maintenance
Self-cleaning condenser
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012
*Set programme at 'Eco' cycle + Cupboard + Efficiency (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.
AI DUAL Inverter™
AI to the core, optimal drying
AI Dry™, powered by AI DUAL Inverter™, optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time with soft fabrics. The dual cylinders increase overall efficiency for drying performance. Additionally, low-temperature drying with heat pump technology can reduce shrinkage. The two cylinders inside the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ rotate in opposite directions to balance and reduce vibrations during drying. Feel extra confident with 10-year warranties on the DUAL Inverter Compressor and the Inverter Motor.
*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). (Based on AI Dry representative model: RH90X75V3N. Results may vary depending on models, loads, and environment.) Not all situations are eligible for savings. Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].
*Tested by Intertek on August 2024, Cotton cycle of LG Heatpump dryer compared to Dry Only of LG Conventional heater washer-dryer based on 3kg of IEC loads with 60% initial moisture content (RH90X75V3N vs F4Y7RRPYW).
*The 10-year warranty is on the Dual Inverter Compressor and Inverter Motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on the country or region.
*Noise level: 62dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 392/2012 (RH90X75V3N).
AI Dry™
AI-enhanced optimal drying
AI Dry optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time for efficient results with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].
TurboDry
Drying done in just 81 minutes
Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2024, TurboDry cycle based on 5kg of loads (Blended shirt, 100% poly T-shirt, 100% cotton T-shirt) with 33% initial moisture content at a temperature condition of 23℃. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
FAQ
Q.
How do I choose a new dryer?
A.
Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Q.
Does this product require additional vent installation?
A.
LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.
Q.
What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?
A.
Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.
Q.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
A.
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
Q.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
A.
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
Q.
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
A.
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Microwave Details
Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim
Healthy fry
Crispy food with less oil
EasyCleanᵀᴹ
Anti-baterial cavity
Sleek design
Harmonious look with galss front
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
- 9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Silver
- 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A+++
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Yes
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
FEATURES - Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
FEATURES - Reversible Door
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence Silver
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
No
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Reversible Door
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Inverter Motor
Yes
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A+++
PROGRAMS
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
AI Dry
Yes
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Timed Dry
Yes
Turbo Dry
Yes
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Drum Care
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Favourite
No
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Rack Dry
No
Time Dry
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Steam
No
Dry Time
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x890x702
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
Weight (kg)
55.0
Weight include packing (kg)
58.0
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1140
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
Rack Assembly
Yes
Stacking Kit
No
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Condensation Efficiency Class
A
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
10
Edry (kWh)
1.43
Edry1/2 (kWh)
0.76
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
171
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
62
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.35
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.35
Standard Drying Program
Eco Cupboard Efficiency
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
269
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
160
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Weighted Programme Time
207
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096183373
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
White
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
White
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
White
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
White
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Product Weight (kg)
9.5
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
Turntable Size (mm)
245
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096578292
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Recommended Product