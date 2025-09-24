Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Silver
Product Information Sheet

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Silver

Product Information Sheet

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Silver

RHX7009TSB
Front
Front Open
Drum Detail
Knob Window Display Detail
Top Front Perspective
Top Left Perspective
Top Right Perspective
Left Side
Right Side
Side
AI Dry™
Turbo Dry
AI DUAL Inverter™
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
Key Features

  • Intuitive LCD digital control with more information for easy cycle selection
  • 30-minute express drying cycle. Powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor to minimise heat loss.
  • AI Dry senses changes in temperature and humidity of items, for optimal drying performance
  • LG's Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically cleans the condenser each cycle.
  • Smart Pairing™ receives data from compatible LG washers to set the dryer automatically
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Tumble Dryers

Video of zooming into the LG dryer in the laundry room with LG washing machine.

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Clothing-friendly laundry performance

Image of leaves swirling around a washing machine.

Energy savings

Efficient drying technology

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology.

AI dry

Efficiently optimises drying

Image depicting time passing around a dress shirt.

Fast drying

Totally dry laundry in 81 minutes

Image of a condenser.

Easy maintenance

Self-cleaning condenser

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-10% rating displayed next to it.

Energy Efficiency

Experience a new standard of laundry in energy class A+++-10%

With AI DUAL Inverter and great programming algorithms, energy consumption is significantly reduced. 

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012

*Set programme at 'Eco' cycle + Cupboard + Efficiency (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

AI DUAL Inverter™

AI to the core, optimal drying

AI Dry™, powered by AI DUAL Inverter™, optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time with soft fabrics. The dual cylinders increase overall efficiency for drying performance. Additionally, low-temperature drying with heat pump technology can reduce shrinkage. The two cylinders inside the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ rotate in opposite directions to balance and reduce vibrations during drying. Feel extra confident with 10-year warranties on the DUAL Inverter Compressor and the Inverter Motor.

Image of LG dryer and AI DUAL Inverter

Saving energy icon

Saving energy

10-year warranty icon

10-year warranty

Less noise icon

Less noise

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). (Based on AI Dry representative model: RH90X75V3N. Results may vary depending on models, loads, and environment.) Not all situations are eligible for savings. Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].

*Tested by Intertek on August 2024, Cotton cycle of LG Heatpump dryer compared to Dry Only of LG Conventional heater washer-dryer based on 3kg of IEC loads with 60% initial moisture content (RH90X75V3N vs F4Y7RRPYW).

*The 10-year warranty is on the Dual Inverter Compressor and Inverter Motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on the country or region.

*Noise level: 62dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 392/2012 (RH90X75V3N).

AI Dry™

AI-enhanced optimal drying

AI Dry optimises drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time for efficient results with soft fabrics.

AI dry cycle detecting fabric type and sensing the amount of moisture left.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].

TurboDry

Drying done in just 81 minutes

Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor.

Close-up image of an LCD dial.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2024, TurboDry cycle based on 5kg of loads (Blended shirt, 100% poly T-shirt, 100% cotton T-shirt) with 33% initial moisture content at a temperature condition of 23℃. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Allergy Care

Clothes get a deep clean, reducing the risk of allergies

Rest easy, knowing that Allergy Care reduces the live dust mites that can cause allergies. 

Image of a clean teddy bear and white fabric inside a dryer drum.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces allergens such as house dust mites.

Cycle Optimisation

Cycles tailored to usage habits

Frequently used cycles are stored along with 13 default cycles, customised to users' individual drying habits.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Auto-cleaning Condenser

No manual cleaning required for the condenser

Automatically washes our the condenser giving you more time for other tasks.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operation environment.

*The frequency of running 'auto-cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Smart Pairing™

Wash and dry in sync

With Smart pairing, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible cycle, making it a great laundry hack.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™ 

With LG ThinQ™, users can remotely access laundry and download new cycles though Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

Learn more about the ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your dryer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or lager tasks, conveniently monitor your dryer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistanct what you need and let your dryer take care of the rest.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Title mark

Sleek design built for your needs

LG dryer in the living room.

Fits your interior

Image of an LG dryer.

Flat & Minimal

LG dryer's tempered glass door.

Tempered glass door

Interior image of a washing machine and dryer side by side.

Washer & Dryer

LG dryer's stainless steel drum.

Stainless steel drum

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer : 

1. Capacity based on your family's size

2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill

3. Drying programs that fit your needs

4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ

5. Installation space needed for the dryer

6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.

3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Key Spec

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Timed Dry

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Dry Time

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x702

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

  • Weight (kg)

    55.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    58.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1140

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Kit

    No

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    1.43

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0.76

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    171

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    62

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.35

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.35

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard Efficiency

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    269

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    160

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Programme Time

    207

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096183373

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

