NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

MS2032GASW
Key Features

  • Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
  • Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
  • Child safety lock that prevents little ones from running the microwave oven unattended.
  • Precise Defrost function quickly and evenly thaws food or ingredients.
Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim

The woman in the pictue is scanning barcode from a product using thinq feature to autometically set the microwave oven.

Healthy fry

Crispy food with less oil

The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

EasyCleanᵀᴹ

Anti-baterial cavity

The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

Sleek design

Harmonious look with galss front

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilisation

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    White

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    White

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    White

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    White

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    317 x 204 x 294

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 292 x 386

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    454 x 261 x 328

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.5

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    700

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    245

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096578292

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

