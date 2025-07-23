Washing Machines

To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.