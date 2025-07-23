We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Washing Machines
LG smart washing machines featuring AI Direct Drive™, auto-dosing ezDispense™ and time saving TurboWash360™.
FAQ
What size washing machine is best for a family?
What size washing machine do I need for a specific space?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size and capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm. If you're looking for a slim washing machine due to space constraints, LG's Counter-Depth MAX™ could be ideal. This product reduces depth while maintaining capacity, offering a more space-efficient option.
How do I clean a washing machine?
To clean your washing machine, remove and soak the detergent drawer in hot water, then wipe its compartment. Clean the drain filter by removing debris and soaking in hot water. Wipe the drum with a cloth. For the rubber seal, run an empty cycle with baking soda, then clean with warm water. For detailed instructions, see the YouTube link.
What is AI DD in a smart LG washing machine?
LG’s AI DD™ washing machines utilise intelligent technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Your machine automatically optimises the washing motion, leading to enhanced fabric protection and ensuring your cherished clothes look their best for longer. The DirectDrive™ Motors provide 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, resulting in a more durable and energy-efficient appliance. You can find more details about LG AI Core Tech on YouTube below.
How do I install a washing machine?
To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.
What is the average lifespan of a washing machine?
The average lifespan of a washing machine is typically between 7 and 12 years, with many lasting around 10 years. Specifically, LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Direct Drive motor for washers and the Dual Inverter compressor/motor for dryers. Furthermore, if you'd like to learn about the new exclusive 5-year warranty on selected LG appliances, please click "Learn more".
