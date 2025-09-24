Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
9kg AI Direct Drive™ Washing Machine, Matte Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

9kg AI Direct Drive™ Washing Machine, Matte Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

9kg AI Direct Drive™ Washing Machine, Matte Black

F2X50S9TBB
Front view of 9kg Front Loading Washing Machine Black- Energy Saving, AI DD, Auto Dispense (F2X50S9TBB)
Front open view of LG front load washing machine
Detailed view of the detergent drawer
Detailed view of the stainless drum
Detailed view of the knob and the display
Right perspective view of of LG washer dryer combo
Side view of LG washer dryer combo
Left perspective view of of LG washer dryer combo
Rear view of LG washer dryer combo
An image showing a washing machine in the living room with an A rating for energy efficiency next to it, consuming 30% less electricity
An image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves
LG front load washing machine detecting the shirts in a laundry room
An image of spraying water onto shirts with four jets spray
An image for dimension and installation of LG front load washing machine
Key Features

  • The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care.
  • LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitising steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%.
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
  • Fits perfectly under the counter and offers full capacity in a reduced footprint.
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Washing Machines

LG Counter-Depth MAX™

Large capacity in a reduced depth

The Direct Drive™ motor offers a large capacity in a reduced depth.

A video showing close-up details of LG washing machine, such as inside the drum, and display panel.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart and advanced laundry

Image of energy efficiency rated A with 30% reduced power consumption

Energy savings

Save energy¹⁾ with impressive wash power

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60%

Microplastic care

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes

Image of sensor detects fabric type for precise washing

Smart laundry

Cycles to fit weight and fabric

Image of powerful water flow for thorough cleaning

Fast washing

Fast and powerful wash in just 39 min⁴⁾

Image showing a washing machine in the living room with an A rating for energy efficiency next to it, consuming 30% less electricity

Image showing a washing machine in the living room with an A rating for energy efficiency next to it, consuming 30% less electricity

Energy efficiency

Save energy
with energy class A-30%

Through efficient heating and washing times with an advanced algorithm, energy consumption is reduced by 30%1).

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Microplastic Care cycle

Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%

The Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction during washing, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%2).

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

AI Wash 1.0

AI-enhanced optimal washing for soft fabrics powered by AI DD™

AI Wash 1.03) optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash™ 360

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions simultaneously, minimising fabric damage and ensuring a thorough wash in just 39 minutes4).

Steam™

Deep clean with the power of steam

Wear your clothes with confidence, knowing that allergens have been reduced with LG Steam™ 5).

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Bigger capacity

More laundry at once, more time at rest

Keep the washer size the same while expanding the drum capacity7) to wash more clothes in one go.

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

Experience what a spacious drum can do

Smart Pairing™

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart Pairing™ uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

*This washer can be paired with LG’s dryer that has Wi-Fi.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Easy controls for a simple life

Learn more about the ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with voice assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.



Front-load washing machine placed in a modern laundry space

Flat & minimal design

Washing machine tempered glass door

Tempered glass door

Close-up of the washing machine drum with the door open

Hygienic & durable lifters

Washing machine dial and panel

More visible display

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Turn up the volume. Feel the details.

Spinning sound

A video of starting the wash cycle, with quiet spinning sounds in the background, while sitting and relaxing with a dog.

Image showing a washing machine in the living room with an A rating for energy efficiency next to it, consuming 30% less electricity

LG washing machine with LG AI DD emblem

AI to the core, easy laundry

AI Wash8), powered by AI DD™, provides optimal washing based on the laundry type, and can help improve fabric care and reduce energy use for soft fabrics. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is reliable and quiet. Additionally, our machines are designed for outstanding energy efficiency. Offering long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor.

A video of lg washing machine installation guide.

Image showing a washing machine in the living room with an A rating for energy efficiency next to it, consuming 30% less electricity

FAQ

Q.

What is LG’s slim size washing machine?

A.

LG's slim size washing machine is built with a compact size of width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 475 mm. This machine can fit into limited space easily.

Q.

What is the recommended kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A to G rating. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. The result may depend on the usage environment.

**Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15).  Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from various angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Disclaimer

 

1) Energy efficiency

-30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

 

2) Microplastic care cycle

-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

3) AI Wash 1.0

-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

 

4) TurboWash™ 360

-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

 

5) Steam™

-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.

 

6) Bigger capacity

-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type) 

-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)

 

7) AI to the core

-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15).  Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent. 

-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.

-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).

-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

F2X50S9TWB

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1200

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Matte Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1200

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 580

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    63.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    34

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    50

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.610

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.290

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.154

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1200

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    228

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    174

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    135

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.0

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096592793

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

