9kg AI Direct Drive™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Washing Machine, White

Disclaimer

1) Energy efficiency

-30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

2) Microplastic care cycle

-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

3) AI Wash 1.0

-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

3) AI Wash 2.0

-Fabric care and energy saving : Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

4) TurboWash™ 360

-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

5) Steam™

-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.

6) Automatic dispenser

-Wash up to 31 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.

-The default detergent input amount is 45mL.

-The results may be different depending on the environment.

7) Bigger capacity

-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)

8) AI to the core

-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.

-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).

-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.