We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Steam™ | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | Speed 12 | Quick 60 | Soil Level | A Rated | Dark Silver
Steam™ | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | Speed 12 | Quick 60 | Soil Level | A Rated | Dark Silver
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The image above is to help customers understand the product.
*The image above is to help customers understand the product.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
Visible and Elegant Design
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 580
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1330
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Round PC Cover
-
Body Color
-
Stone Silver
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9.0
-
Delay Timer
-
No
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Steam+
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Plastic Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed 14
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton 20°C
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
Yes
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
Yes
-
Quick 12
-
Yes
-
Quick 60
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin+Drain
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
Beep On/Off
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse
-
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1055
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
640 x 880 x 640
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 580
-
Weight (kg)
-
73.5
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
74.5
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
615
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
4
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.962
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.342
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.193
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1330
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
76
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
4.0
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
52.5
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
228
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
165
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
135
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
50
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
-
36
-
Bar Code
-
8806084315991
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
F4T209SSE
Steam™ | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | Speed 12 | Quick 60 | Soil Level | A Rated | Dark Silver