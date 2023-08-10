We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Allergy Care Cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Weight (kg)
-
70
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
74
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
1.17
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
165
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
61
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.65
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.24
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
73
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
53
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
160
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
Bar Code
-
8806091351685
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White