11kg Direct Drive Washing Machine, Matte Black
F4X5011TBB
()
Key Features
- The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care.
- LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
- Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
- LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%.
- LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
5 Year Warranty
Washing Machines
Smart and advanced laundry
Energy savings¹⁾
Save energy with impressive wash power
Microplastic care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
Smart laundry
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
Fast washing
Fast and powerful wash in just 39 min⁴⁾
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Microplastic Care cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
The Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction during washing, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%2).
Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
AI Wash 1.0
AI-enhanced optimal washing for soft fabrics powered by AI DD™
AI Wash 1.03) optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TurboWash™ 360
Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes
The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions simultaneously, minimising fabric damage and ensuring a thorough wash in just 39 minutes4).
Steam™
Deep clean with the power of steam
Wear your clothes with confidence, knowing that allergens have been reduced with LG Steam™ 5).
Bigger capacity
More laundry at once, more time at rest
Keep the washer size the same while expanding the drum capacity7) to wash more clothes in one go.
*The images are for illustrative purposes only.
Experience what a spacious drum can do
Smart Pairing™
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart Pairing™ uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.
*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*This washer can be paired with LG’s dryer that has Wi-Fi.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
ThinQ™
Easy controls for a simple life
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Spinning sound
Turn up the volume. Feel the details.
FAQ
Q.
What is the standard washing machine size for an average household?
A.
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
Q.
What is the recommended kg for a washing machine?
A.
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Q.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
A.
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A to G rating. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. The result may depend on the usage environment.
**Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
Q.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
Q.
What can a smart washing machine do?
A.
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
Q.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from various angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Disclaimer
1) Energy efficiency
-30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.
2) Microplastic care cycle
-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
3) AI Wash 1.0
-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
4) TurboWash™ 360
-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
5) Steam™
-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.
6) Automatic dispenser
-Wash up to 31 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.
-The default detergent input amount is 45mL.
-The results may be different depending on the environment.
7) Bigger capacity
-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)
-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.
-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)
8) AI to the core
-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.
-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).
-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
ezDispense
No
TurboWash360˚
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Matte Black
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
No
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Spin Only
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
Microplastic Care
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
Yes
Spin
1400/800/400/No spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
68.0
Weight include packing (kg)
72.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
31
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
46
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.605
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.285
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.175
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.50
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.50
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
145
Wash Capacity (kg)
11.0
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096503713
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
