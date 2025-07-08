Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
Product Information Sheet

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • After having purchased, register for your 5 year warranty here .

11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White

Product Information Sheet

11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White

F4X5511THB
  • Front view of 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
  • LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
Front view of 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB
LG 11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White, F4X5511THB

Key Features

  • Use the precise amount of detergent and softener each load with LG's EZDispense autodosing
  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
  • The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care
  • LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
More
Print

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x565

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1351

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Matte)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x565

  • Weight (kg)

    68.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    72.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    37

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    50

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.719

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.412

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.170

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1351

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    145

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    11.0

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096449653

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 