11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
Key Features
- Use the precise amount of detergent and softener each load with LG's EZDispense autodosing
- Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
- LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
- The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care
- LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
- LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White (Matte)
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Centum System
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
ENERGY
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x890x660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x565
-
Weight (kg)
68.0
-
Weight include packing (kg)
72.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
37
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
50
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.719
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.412
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.170
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1351
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
-
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
145
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
11.0
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096449653
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
