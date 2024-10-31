Choosing a projector for your room depends on the Throw ratio which can be calculated by the distance the projector is placed from the screen divided by the width of the image.

Look for a projector that has keystone correction as this is an important feature if you cannot place the projector in the center of where your screen will be.

Best projectors for small rooms

If you need a projector for a small room, an ultra-short throw projector is the best option. An ultra short throw projector can create a large image even when placed close to the screen.

The LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser Projector boasts an Ultra Short Throw display which allows the image to be projected from as low as 12cm from the screen. This laser projector delivers vivid and clear picture quality and displays the deepest blacks and brightness of the image. The motorized focus also allows you to adjust the focus with the help of the Magic Remote, so you don’t have to move from your seat.

Best Projectors for Medium Rooms

A short-throw projector is a good option for a medium-sized room. Pick one that automatically calibrates screen alignment and focus so you don’t have to make adjustments manually.

The LG CineBeam Q screen goes up to 120-inches with a minimalist design to seamlessly blend into your space. The 4K UHD RGB Laser delivers premium picture quality and is integrated with smart WebOS so you can access a variety of content.

Best Projectors for Large Rooms

Standard or long throw projectors are most ideal when it comes to screening in large rooms. This is a versatile and cost-effective option, that can be used at home in a large room, or even in an office space.

The LG 4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector for a smart home theatre delivers exceptional image quality, and up to 300-inches in screen size. The laser adapts to the image and makes bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes deliver deep blacks and shade details .

Read on to learn more about each of these top picks.