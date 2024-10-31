We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BUYING GUIDES
Projector Buying Guide: Types of LG Projectors & What to Look for
Photo by LG
When you’re considering getting a projector for your home, you may have many questions before you decide. We are here to help you understand the different kinds of projectors and what’s best for your needs.
In our guide to buying projectors, we will take you through everything you need to know about projectors, so you find the best one for your home.
Discover our guide on what to look for when buying a projector, including information on:
· Types of projectors available.
· Learn about DLP and short throw projectors.
· How to choose a projector based on your room size.
· Top LG Projectors and their features.
Types of LG Projectors
Photo by LG
What is a Short Throw Projector?
A short throw projector produces a large image even from a short distance, which makes it ideal for small rooms.
Advantages of Short Throw Projectors
· Large images in small spaces
Thanks to its throw ratio, short-throw projectors can project to screens from a short distance, making this a good option for small rooms.
· Less shadow and glare
The short projection distance reduces the chance of shadow and glare.
· Flexibility in placement
They can be either placed on a table or can be ceiling mounted based on your preference.
What is a DLP Projector?
A Digital Light Processing (DLP) projector uses a digital micro mirror device to reflect light and create images on the screen. It uses a colour wheel through which light sources are introduced. They create sharp, colourful images and are often used in both home theatres and business settings.
Advantages of DLP projectors
· High contrast ratios for vibrant colours
As they are built with a colour wheel and micro-mirror technology, they create sharp image quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours.
· Compact and lightweight designs
DLP projectors are compact and lightweight. This portability allows them to be used for outdoor projectors or small spaces.
· Reliable and long-lasting performance
As DLP projectors have DMD chips known for their durability, they are less prone to dust and heat damage, giving them longer lasting performance and reliability. Consequently, DLP projectors provide consistent image quality unlike other projectors that are prone to degradation.
· Energy Efficient
DLP projectors are designed to aid lower power consumption, leading to lower operating costs compared to other types.
Best Projectors for Different Room Sizes: Our Top Picks
Photo by LG
Choosing a projector for your room depends on the Throw ratio which can be calculated by the distance the projector is placed from the screen divided by the width of the image.
Look for a projector that has keystone correction as this is an important feature if you cannot place the projector in the center of where your screen will be.
Best projectors for small rooms
If you need a projector for a small room, an ultra-short throw projector is the best option. An ultra short throw projector can create a large image even when placed close to the screen.
The LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser Projector boasts an Ultra Short Throw display which allows the image to be projected from as low as 12cm from the screen. This laser projector delivers vivid and clear picture quality and displays the deepest blacks and brightness of the image. The motorized focus also allows you to adjust the focus with the help of the Magic Remote, so you don’t have to move from your seat.
Best Projectors for Medium Rooms
A short-throw projector is a good option for a medium-sized room. Pick one that automatically calibrates screen alignment and focus so you don’t have to make adjustments manually.
The LG CineBeam Q screen goes up to 120-inches with a minimalist design to seamlessly blend into your space. The 4K UHD RGB Laser delivers premium picture quality and is integrated with smart WebOS so you can access a variety of content.
Best Projectors for Large Rooms
Standard or long throw projectors are most ideal when it comes to screening in large rooms. This is a versatile and cost-effective option, that can be used at home in a large room, or even in an office space.
The LG 4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector for a smart home theatre delivers exceptional image quality, and up to 300-inches in screen size. The laser adapts to the image and makes bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes deliver deep blacks and shade details .
Read on to learn more about each of these top picks.
What to Look for When Buying an LG Projector
Photo by LG
Room Size and Layout
Picking a projector based on your room size and layout will make a lot of difference to your viewing experience. If you are setting it up in a small room, short throw projectors are an ideal choice. When it comes to larger rooms, standard or long throw projectors give the most immersive experience and picture quality.
Our Best Pick for any Room Size & Layout: LG CineBeam Q Projector
· 4K UHD resolution
· Easy portability and minimalist design
· Rotating handle
· Vivid detail and colour reproduction
· Multiple modes of connectivity
Brightness or Lumens
Brightness of projectors are measured in lumens. Lumens determine how clearly the projector can display images in different lighting. For home use, a projector with 1,500 to 3,000 lumens is usually sufficient.
Our Best Pick for Brightness: ProBeam 4K Laser Projector
· 6000 lumens
· 4K UHD resolution
· Smart WebOS functionality
· Wireless connectivity to smartphones, PC, tablets and Speakers
Projector Resolution
Higher resolution projectors deliver more detailed and clearer images. Choose a projector with at least 1080p resolution for home cinema use.
Our Best Pick for Resoluton: LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
· 4K UHD resolution
· Laser technology for sharp images
· Built-in speakers
Portability
Determine if you need a projector that can be moved from place to place easily, or you need a more permanent mounted setup. Choose from options that have handles that let you carry it to where you need it.
Our Best Pick for Portability: LG CineBeam Q Projector
· Small compact design
· 360° Rotating handle that doubles as a stand
Keystone Correction
Keystone correction is important if you cannot place the projector in the centre towards the screen. This lets you adjust the image so that you have a straight image.
Top Tips for Setting Up Your LG Projector
Photo by LG
· Location: Set up your projector where it can efficiently project onto a screen or a wall. Make sure that there are no obstacles that can affect the image.
· Screen Size: Adjust the screen size settings to fit your room and viewing distance
· Mounting: Decide between ceiling-mounted, wall-mounted, or portable setups. While you can mount a projector on a ceiling in a larger room that is generally dedicated for entertainment, you can instead opt to choose a portable setup in smaller spaces.
· Sound: Consider additional sound systems for an immersive experience.
· Seating arrangement: When setting up the projector, make sure that it projects at a comfortable viewing angle
· Ventilation: Projectors generate a lot of heat, so it is essential that it has adequate space for ventilation to prevent overheating
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best LG projector for a small room?
LG CineBeam Q is one of many choices for a small room due to its small size and minimalist design. It provides premium 4K UHD quality and a 120-inch screen size.
Can I use a projector for gaming?
Yes, you can definitely use a projector for gaming. For casual and immersive gaming experiences, it’s important to choose a projector with features like low input lag, good resolution, and brightness. The LG PH510PG is a great option, offering HD resolution, a built-in battery, and wireless screen sharing. Its compact and portable design makes it versatile for gaming sessions anywhere, whether at home or on the go.
How do I maintain my LG projector?
· Always turn off and unplug the projector before cleaning it
· Ensure that you regularly clean the projector lens with a soft cloth
· Do not forget to clean dust or dirt on the exterior
· See if the air filters or lenses need replacing
· Replace batteries in the remote when they run out