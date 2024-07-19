How to calibrate your TV for sports

Following on from our article on how to find the best TV for sports , this guide ensures your LG TV is optimised for sports content.

Discover the art of TV calibration and understand which manual settings to change (and which to leave alone) for watching your favourite sports games.

Explore the best adjustments for your TV settings, focusing on colour calibration and 4K picture settings.

If you’re a sports fan and proud LG TV owner, you may have read our previous article on how to find the best TV for sports.1 If so, the chances are you’ve already made a great choice of television for watching all your favourite sports.

While LG TVs already come with Sport Mode, which will meet the viewing needs of most at-home fans, this guide will show you how to adjust your TV settings manually for an optimal experience.

Which TV settings should you change, and which should you leave alone? Read on to learn more.