Metadata is information about a file, like an image or video, that is added by the creator when the file is being prepared for publication. This information is used in HDR content to optimise the picture output by mapping out tones and visual details as the creator intended.

Static metadata creates fixed contrast and colour properties for a particular piece of content. If the content uses dynamic metadata, the colour performance, contrast and brightness levels can adapt to each scene for a customised frame-by-frame viewing experience.