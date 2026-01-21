We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
HDR vs. SDR TVs: what are the differences?
- Discover HDR technology and how it enhances picture quality on your TVs
- Learn the key benefits of HDR TVs compared with standard SDR models in the UK
- Find answers to common questions UK buyers have about HDR TVs to make an informed choice
What is HDR technology, how does it work and is it really better than SDR when it comes to your TV’s display performance? Read on to learn more.
What does HDR mean?
Before we can compare HDR TVs with standard display technology, let’s dive into what HDR means.
HDR is an acronym that stands for High Dynamic Range, which is a technology that enhances picture detail by expanding the TV’s range when it comes to colour performance, contrast and brightness.1 A TV may also be described as HDR-capable, which means it can handle High Dynamic Range content.
HDR TVs vs. non-HDR TVs
There is a clear distinction between SDR and HDR-enabled content.
The main difference is in the contrast. Images produced by HDR TVs typically can show darker blacks and brighter whites, which makes for a more impactful image, whilst also showing more vibrant colour.
Comparing display tech: is HDR necessary?
Simply put, if you don’t want to miss a thing, HDR is worth it. This is especially true for highly active content such as movies and sports, where the details can make all the difference in the end.
Is HDR10 different from HDR?
The most widely adopted standard of HDR is known as HDR10. This technology expands the range of both colour and contrast that can be displayed on a screen, and features static metadata.
How is metadata used in HDR content?
Metadata is information about a file, like an image or video, that is added by the creator when the file is being prepared for publication. This information is used in HDR content to optimise the picture output by mapping out tones and visual details as the creator intended.
Static metadata creates fixed contrast and colour properties for a particular piece of content. If the content uses dynamic metadata, the colour performance, contrast and brightness levels can adapt to each scene for a customised frame-by-frame viewing experience.
What is the difference between HDR and Dolby Vision?
Dolby Vision, another display technology, is an enhanced version of HDR developed by Dolby that uses dynamic metadata from the content to improve visual performance.1
HDR vs. SDR: Which is really better?
The bottom line: SDR supports a limited colour and brightness range, often resulting in subdued details and more difficulty viewing in especially bright or dark environments.
In contrast, by allowing more colours to meet the viewer’s eye across different content types and screen resolutions, HDR is the clear winner of this race.1
FAQs
Q: How is HDR different from resolution?
A: HDR is a technology that improves image contrast, brightness and colour depth, making visuals more lifelike. Resolution, on the other hand, determines the pixel count and the level of detail in an image.
Q: What is the difference between 4K HDR vs. 4K UHD vs. 4K OLED
The big difference here is that 4K/UHD (these terms are basically synonymous) is a resolution (the number of pixels making up the image), whereas HDR is a contrast and colour enhancement technology. Most TVs these days feature 4K UHD resolution, which means 3840 x 2160 pixels, resulting in a very sharp image. OLED is a TV panel technology – which features self-lit pixels, and therefore doesn’t need a backlight like an LCD TV, and so is known for perfect blacks and incredible picture quality.
Q: How do LG OLED TVs support eye comfort?
A: LG OLED TVs utilise technologies to reduce blue light and flicker. They also use Eye Comfort Mode, which automatically adjusts colour temperatures and reduces blue light to minimise eye strain further.2
Q: Does room size matter for HDR TVs?
A: There are formulas to help you find the ideal viewing distance from your TV, which take into account the dimensions and resolution of your TV.3
Q: What are the best LG HDR TVs in 2025?
A: LG has a wide range of TVs to support various price-points, including the OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV, QNED8E AI 4K Smart TV, and UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV.
Life's Good!
1 Dolby: HD, HDR, 4K and UHD
2 LG newsroom: LG Display’s Third-Generation OLED TV Panel is ‘globally certified’ for your eye comfort
3 LG.com: How to measure and read TV sizes