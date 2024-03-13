Wine for beginner’s guide: tasting tips, storage methods & best wines for beginners

One of the most seemingly intimidating things when it comes to learning about wine is the terminology! Here’s a quick rundown of some of the key terms and tasting notes to look for when describing a wine that’ll make you feel like a sommelier!

Vintage:

Vintage refers to the year the grapes used to make the wine were harvested. Winemakers will usually label their bottles with the vintage year to indicate when the grapes were picked. Most good quality wines will get better with age, but some are best enjoyed the same year as the label states, like white wines and rosés.

Body:

Body refers to the weight and texture of the wine when it’s in your mouth. Wines are typically described as light-bodied, medium-bodied, or full-bodied. Light-bodied wines feel more delicate and airy, while full-bodied wines have a heavy and more substantial feel.

Acidity:

Acidity gives wine its crispness and freshness. Acidity can enhance the flavours of food and help balance sweetness in wine.

Dry vs. Sweet:

Dry wines have very little residual sugar, meaning they don't taste sweet. Instead, the flavour comes from the grape itself and other factors, like fermentation. Sweet wines, on the other hand, have higher levels of residual sugar, giving them a sweeter taste.

Round vs. Smooth:

Like body, these terms refer to the feeling and texture of the wine in your mouth. Round wines feel full and balanced. They will generally make your saliva glands more active, because flavour will coat your entire mouth and tastebuds. Smooth wines have a silky texture and will glide easily down your throat.

Tannins:

Tannins are the compounds found in the skin, seeds, and stems of the grapes, as well as in the wooden casks used for aging wine. They give the wine a dry and slightly bitter taste, along with a dry feeling in your mouth. Tannins are most noticeable in red wines. A wine with high tannins might taste a bit bitter on the first try and can take some getting used to! Wines with fewer tannins are recommended for a beginner, as they tend to be a bit smoother and have a more palatable taste