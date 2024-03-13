We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
Wine for beginner’s guide: tasting tips, storage methods & best wines for beginners
Wine 101: Your beginner’s guide to tasting, storing, and drinking wine like an expert
Have you ever tried to buy a bottle of wine as a gift for a friend? Or you’ve eaten out at a restaurant you’ve been dying to try, and wanted the perfect drink to pair with your meal? What wine should you choose? A Spanish Red, an Austrian white, Champagne? Heavy-tannins or medium-bodied?
With so much jargon and lingo, choosing a wine can almost seem like a foreign language. Knowing what to pick can be tricky for a beginner wine drinker, and taking the first step to learn about wine can feel intimidating. But don’t worry, we have you covered!
Let this guide act as a beginner's cheat sheet to all things wine-related, to make choosing your next bottle a little less daunting!
In this beginner’s wine guide, we will be covering:
- What is wine & how is it made?
- Different wine types
- Top wine tips for beginners
- How to taste wine like a pro
- Wine tasting notes & terminology
- Best wines for beginners
- Best wine storage methods
Wine 101 – Exactly what is wine?
If you’re looking to step up your wine game, having a bit of general wine knowledge is a must. From the production process to different grape types, read on to find out more. Let’s start this guide off by covering the basics of wine.
How is wine made?
Wine is the juice that comes from harvested grapes. To make wine, there are a few steps that can vary depending on the type of wine.
On a basic level, the grapes are harvested and placed into large vats where they are then crushed. Over time, as the crushed grapes are left in the vat, they begin to ferment, and the alcohol develops. After some time, the wine is strained and filtered to remove any access skin or pulp. The clear liquid is then placed in a barrel and aged before the wine is put into bottles, to age further.
What are the different types of wine?
Red wine
Red wines are made from dark-coloured grape varieties, like red or black grapes. The skin of these grapes is left on during the fermentation process, resulting in a darker coloured liquid. The typical flavours found in red wines range from fruity to earthy, depending on the levels of tannins or acidity.
White wine
White wines are made from green or white grapes. Their skin is removed during the fermentation process, resulting in a lighter-coloured wine. The main flavours found in white wines are usually described as crisp, fruity, and floral.
Rosé
Rosés are made with red grape varieties, but their skin is removed during the fermentation process, resulting in a pink colour. Rosés have a refreshing taste with red fruit flavours and floral notes.
Sparkling wine
Sparkling wines are carbonated, which creates bubbles in the wine! Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava are some of the most well-known sparkling wines and are usually associated with celebration!
What makes some wines different than others?
The main differentiating factor between wine types are the grapes that are used.
On a very basic level, dark grapes will make red wine, while green grapes will make lighter wines. Different types of red or green grapes will create different types of wine. For example, a Cabernet Sauvignon grape will have a different taste to a Syrah grape, even though they’re both red grapes.
The production method will also impact the type of wine, as well as the taste.
The first stage of the wine-making process is fairly consistent across the various types. However, it is how the wine is stored and further aged that impacts the taste.
Steel containers, wooden casks or ceramic tanks are some of the various storage methods of wine that will change the flavour drastically. Wine kept in a steel container will have the most neutral taste, because the steel does not impart any taste to the liquid, unlike wooden casks that give the wine a fruity, oaky flavour, or ceramic tanks, that give the wine a smooth and light feel.
Top tips on wine for beginners:
Finding the right temperature
To get the most out of your wine, it is important to serve it at the right temperature!
White, rosés and most sparkling wines should be stored in a wine cooler or fridge. Remove the wines from the cold about 15 minutes before drinking, so the wine is still nice and chilled, without being so cold it hides the flavour!
For red wines, they’re best served at room temperature and poured into a large glass, so the full aroma of the wine can be enjoyed.
How you hold your glass matters!
Now you may be thinking, is there a correct method for how to hold a wine glass? And the answer is yes, there really is!
The key is to hold the glass by the stem, with your thumb and first two fingers.
Holding the glass by the stem prevents the heat from your hand from warming up the wine, which will impact the taste. Temperature plays a huge role the taste of a wine, so holding the glass by the stem helps to maintain the wine's desired temperature, especially for white wines and rosés!
Opening a bottle of wine
Opening a bottle of wine can seem a bit intimidating! But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Properly opening a bottle of wine will not only impress your friends, but it can also help preserve the wine!
To start off, you’ll need a corkscrew, or any wine opener that has a sharp screw or spiral attachment. Remove any foil or excess packaging from the wine bottle, so you’re just left with the bare cork. The next steps are as follows:
1. Positioning the Bottle:
First, place the bottle on a flat surface, like a table or countertop, and hold it with one hand. Keep the bottle at a slight tilt to prevent any spillage as you removed the cork.
2. Inserting the Corkscrew:
Next, place the tip of the corkscrew on the centre of the cork. Make sure it’s straight, so it will stay in the middle of the cork. Gently twist the corkscrew clockwise. Keep twisting until the screw is almost fully embedded in the cork. Leave one or two spirals visible to ensure you don’t pierce through the entire cork. Then, use the lever or handle to lift the cork three-quarters of the way out of the bottle.
3. Removing the Cork:
With the cork mostly removed from the bottle, grasp it firmly with your hand, or use the corkscrew, and gently pull the cork all of the way out of the bottle in a slow and steady motion, to avoid any spills!
Once the cork is removed, have a look to make sure it isn’t damaged. Damage to the cork, like crumbling or mould, means the wine is corked and should not be drunk. A corked wine will have a damp and musty smell.
If the cork is intact, pour a glass and enjoy!
How to taste wine
Learning how to taste wine is a key part of understanding its full flavour profile. Each step of the fermentation process has an impact on its taste, from the grapes selected and where they’re grown, to the storage method, to the length of time it’s aged for. Truly tasting all the complex layers of flavour is a crucial part of the wine-drinking experience. Here are a few steps to look out for when tasting wine:
1. Pour and swirl
Pour a small amount of wine into your glass to start with. Take a good look at the appearance, the colour, the movement, the clarity. These are all things that will impact the taste! Then, give your wine a small swirl around the glass. This will allow oxygen into the glass, to open up the wine and release the full smell and taste.
2. Give it a sniff
Put your nose inside the top of your glass, take a small breath in (avoid taking a large breath as this can dull your tastebuds) and smell the wine! Not only is smelling the wine before you taste a great way to get fully acquainted with its full range of flavours, it can also help to detect if there any issues with the wine, like being corked or spoiled.
3. Time to taste!
Now it’s time to taste! Take a small sip, hold it in your mouth and breathe in a little air. Now swill the wine around your mouth. This allows for more oxygen to get into the wine, intensifying the taste. Different wines will have different enzymes that react with your saliva glands, which will impact not only the flavour, but the feeling in your mouth.
Wine tasting notes
One of the most seemingly intimidating things when it comes to learning about wine is the terminology! Here’s a quick rundown of some of the key terms and tasting notes to look for when describing a wine that’ll make you feel like a sommelier!
Vintage:
Vintage refers to the year the grapes used to make the wine were harvested. Winemakers will usually label their bottles with the vintage year to indicate when the grapes were picked. Most good quality wines will get better with age, but some are best enjoyed the same year as the label states, like white wines and rosés.
Body:
Body refers to the weight and texture of the wine when it’s in your mouth. Wines are typically described as light-bodied, medium-bodied, or full-bodied. Light-bodied wines feel more delicate and airy, while full-bodied wines have a heavy and more substantial feel.
Acidity:
Acidity gives wine its crispness and freshness. Acidity can enhance the flavours of food and help balance sweetness in wine.
Dry vs. Sweet:
Dry wines have very little residual sugar, meaning they don't taste sweet. Instead, the flavour comes from the grape itself and other factors, like fermentation. Sweet wines, on the other hand, have higher levels of residual sugar, giving them a sweeter taste.
Round vs. Smooth:
Like body, these terms refer to the feeling and texture of the wine in your mouth. Round wines feel full and balanced. They will generally make your saliva glands more active, because flavour will coat your entire mouth and tastebuds. Smooth wines have a silky texture and will glide easily down your throat.
Tannins:
Tannins are the compounds found in the skin, seeds, and stems of the grapes, as well as in the wooden casks used for aging wine. They give the wine a dry and slightly bitter taste, along with a dry feeling in your mouth. Tannins are most noticeable in red wines. A wine with high tannins might taste a bit bitter on the first try and can take some getting used to! Wines with fewer tannins are recommended for a beginner, as they tend to be a bit smoother and have a more palatable taste
Best wines for beginners to try
For beginners looking to get into wine, we recommend starting with wines that are delicious and not overly complex. Here are some of our picks for the best entry-level wines:
Riesling:
Rieslings are a great introduction to white wines because of their crisp taste and acidity levels. They can offer a spectrum of flavours from dry to sweet, which means they can suit a wide range of pallets.
Pinot Grigio:
Pinot Grigio is a light and refreshing white wine. Its most bold flavours are of citrus, pear, and green apple. Like a Riesling, it’s crisp and acidic, making it a great choice for beginners.
Merlot:
Merlot is a smooth red that’s great for someone new to wine because of its dark-fruit flavour profile. It typically has softer tannins compared to other reds, like a Cabernet Sauvignon, making it more approachable for newcomers.
Grenache:
Grenache wines often have flavours of red fruits like strawberry and raspberry, with soft tannins and a slightly spicy finish. This red is easy to drink, and pairs well with a variety of foods. Grenache wines are a great introduction to red wines for someone who already likes white wines or rosés because it’s so light, and can even be served chilled!
Prosecco:
Prosecco is a light, bubbly, and often slightly sweet sparkling wine. It's a fun and festive option for those looking to celebrate, or who simply want to explore sparkling wines without splashing out on a bottle of Champagne.
How to store wine properly
Another important to thing to know about wine is how to properly store it.
You might be wondering “Why is storage important if wine is supposed to improve with age?” and “Does wine go out of date?” While wine may not have a strict expiry date like perishable food items do, it can become spoiled over time if not stored correctly.
Wines tend to be very delicate, and opened or not, they need to be stored in very particular environments to avoid them deteriorating. Incorrect storage of your wines can impact its quality, life span, and most importantly, taste! Here are our top tips to best store your wine.
How long does wine last once opened?
Once opened, the lifespan of a bottle of wine can vary depending on what type of wine it is and how it is stored. When storing a bottle of wine after opening it, the most important thing is to reseal the bottle to avoid air getting in and oxidizing the wine. Tightly close the lid, put the cork back in or use a wine stopper.
For white wines, rosé, and sparkling wines, once the bottle is tightly resealed, they can be stored for 3-5 days in a fridge or wine cooler.
For red wines, these can last up to 5-7 days once resealed. Lighter-bodied reds, like Grenaches or Gamays, can be stored in a fridge or wine cooler. While medium and heavy-bodied reds, like Merlots or Cabernet Sauvignons, should be stored in cool, dry area and kept away from direct sunlight.
How long does wine last unopened?
The life span of unopened wine can vary depending on the type of wine. However, the most important tip to preserving your unopened bottles of wine is storing them correctly.
Light white wines, like Sauvignon Blancs and Pinot Grigios, and most rosés can last 1-2 years unopened. While higher quality rosés, and medium-bodied whites, like Chardonnays, can last 2-4 years plus, depending on their acidity levels.
Red wines generally have a longer lifespan than white, rosé or sparkling wines, and usually can be kept unopened for 3-10 years! Depending on the type of grape variety, and production method of the wine, some high-quality wines will age in the bottle and are best served a long time after being bottled.
A general rule of thumb when storing unopened bottles of wine is to keep them in a cool, dry place, and away from direct sunlight. A wine fridge is a great option if you’re looking to preserve your wines for as long as possible:
Where are the best places to store wine?
As luxurious as having a wine cellar may sound, it isn’t a reality for us all. But don’t worry, we’ve picked some of the best wine coolers and fridge freezers LG has on offer to ensure your bottles are stored correctly.
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar | LSR200W
The SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is LG’s very own designated wine fridge designed to have the perfect conditions for storing, aging, and preserving your wine, The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts Optimal Preservation Technology™, which controls temperature and vibrations.
As we learned previously in this guide, different wines need to be stored at different temperatures. This LG wine fridge has multiple temperature zone technology which allows you to set different temperatures throughout the fridge, ensuring your wines are safely kept and preserved!
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar also has humidity control. Proper humidity levels are essential for storing and age wine properly, as they help prevent the corks from drying out and oxidation occurring.
Vibrations can cause chemical reactions inside bottles, which can negatively impact the delicate flavours of the wine. The LG wine cellar has an internal Inverter Linear Compressor which reduces vibration inside the fridge, ensuring the wines are undisturbed.
The LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door American Fridge Freezer| GSXV80PZLE
The LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door American Fridge Freezer has ample room to store your bottles in this spacious American-style fridge freezer. There’s a dedicated wine shelf where you can store up to four bottles as well in the two larger bottom compartments of the in-door shelving.
The Instaview™ also has some state-of-the-art temperature control features, that not only keep your food fresh, but also your wines stored at the optimal temperature. The Instaview™ Easy Access feature allows you to look inside your fridge, without opening it! This is thanks to a transparent glass panel located on the front of the fridge. This is regular panel until you knock twice, activating the Instaview™ screen that allows you to look inside your fridge. This feature is not only more energy efficient, but it is also great for wine storage because the less you open your fridge, the more stable the temperature inside will be!
The LG Tall Fridge Freezer | GBB72MCVBN
The LG Tall Fridge Freezer is a budget-friendly option, that’s smaller in size without compromising on shelf space. This is especially true when it comes to storing your wine bottles, thanks to its user-friendly built-in wine rack that can store up to 5 bottles of wine. This fridge is a great option for someone who’s just starting off their wine-tasting journey, before committing to a designated wine fridge.
We hope this wine-drinking guide has given you all essential tips and techniques to help navigate the world of wine. From explaining how different wines are made to tasting notes, and decoding wine terminology to storage tips. We hope this guide has addressed all your wine-related questions, whether you're a beginner afraid to ask or an aficionado seeking deeper insights.
Now it’s time to raise a glass to your newfound wine knowledge. Cheers!
Life’s Good!