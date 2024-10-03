LG’s strategy for the future: cleaner technology processes and materials

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is clean technology?
Clean technology encompasses a wide array of solutions focused on recycling, renewable energy, information technology, sustainable transportation, and responsible chemistry. This concept mainly involves businesses and technologies dedicated to implementing and encouraging better practices.
LG’s commitment to cleaner technology processes
With the aim to become a leader in responsible innovation, LG is dedicated to creating cleaner manufacturing processes. This commitment includes:
Hazardous substances management
LG meets and exceeds global hazardous substance regulations.1 As well as complying with European Union regulations, the brand voluntarily replaces substances like PVC and BFRs in its products whenever possible. LG has also established its own stricter standards to ensure that even non-regulated substances suspected of being hazardous are minimised in its products. The company monitors information about hazardous substances in its production process using a dedicated IT system and its analysis lab.1
EU REACH regulation compliance
Among the most important regulations LG must comply with are the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals regulations, known as REACH. The company does its best to identify all substances purchased from outside the EU, and to import only materials that have already been registered with the authorities. This is especially important in cases of Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs).2
Advancements in energy efficiency
As a company, LG is also making more efficient products, which encourage better practices and may in turn reduce energy consumption. One example is the Inverter Direct Drive™ motor fitted to its washing machines and dryers and continually being improved.3 This gives better performance and may contribute towards cutting energy use and noise.3
Processes and material solutions
LG is working on reducing waste and increasing its use of responsible materials.
Soundbars
LG soundbars showcase a better approach; packaged and constructed using easily recyclable materials. Additionally, the inner casing is made from recycled plastic. Certain models even include fabric sourced from recycled PET bottles adhering to Global Recycled Standards. Manufacturing these soundbars has earned LG a range of certifications, including SGS Eco Product recognition and UL-backed validation for using recycled plastic resin.4
OLED evo series
LG's OLED evo series TVs are another product line that showcases the brand’s approach.5 They use recycled plastics where needed and avoid hazardous substances like cadmium and indium phosphide. The TVs are also packaged in recyclable cardboard boxes with remote controls in bio-based material bags.. The OLED evo C3 models use light composite fibres, reducing their weight and carbon emissions during transport.6
Insight into LG’s impact
LG is working with the independent Carbon Trust to confirm the full life-cycle GHG and water impacts for some of its products and uses the Trust’s footprint label to tell customers the results.7
Future Success
LG’s commitments are delivering real results, as proved by independent assessments and ratings.
Ratings
As a brand, LG achieved an overall Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) rating of 89 with Refinitiv, for example, ranks it as “excellent” and it scores even higher (90) in the environmental category. LG has also received an ESG “A” rating from MSCI.8 In addition, LG is in the top 1% of companies for leisure equipment and consumer electronics in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment. These ratings are based on global evaluations across various regions and markets.9
Leader in Sustainable Innovation
In the latest LexisNexis Global Sustainability Report, LG was ranked 13th in the world for sustainable innovation. The report compares companies’ patents with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.10
LG is as concerned about the environment as its eco-conscious customers. That’s why it uses sustainable materials to make products that consume less energy delivered in recyclable packaging. And it won’t stop there, because the goal is to keep doing better.
Life's Good!
