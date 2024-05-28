LG's Luxury Tech Gifts & Gadgets for Her

The LG gram Pro 17” is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s a performance powerhouse equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, enhanced by an AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This setup is optimised for professional-grade graphics work, offering a new realm of possibilities for video editing and beyond. Whether you're gaming or working, the LG gram Pro elevates your experience to unprecedented heights. With features like LPDDR5x RAM, NVMe Gen4 SSD, a 1,299g lightweight design, and a 77Wh high-capacity battery, this laptop is designed to handle heavy workloads such as footage editing and 3D design effortlessly.

Read more: Life on the go with the LG gram