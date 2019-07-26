Best TVs for gaming – buying guide | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best TVs for gaming – buying guide
26.07.2019
Finding the right TV can significantly improve your gaming experience. Here are the features that really matter and the best options you can buy right now…
Choosing the right TV for your favourite gaming experiences really matters.
It can be the difference between flat, muted graphics that dull the senses and spectacular, dynamic visuals that enhance the action and detail virtual worlds at their best.
The right TV can transform frustrating, stuttering sessions into memorable moments – fluid, responsive and exciting.
TVs for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro
The latest consoles from Xbox and PlayStation pack enough power to leave the average HD TV for dust. Only the latest TVs can harness the immense technical oomph of the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.
And future consoles will pack even more power. The recently showcased Xbox ‘Project Scarlett’ will be four times more powerful than Xbox One X when it launches in 2020.
Read our guide to the features that matter when choosing a new TV for gaming in the era of ever-powerful consoles.
4K resolution and HDR
What is 4K resolution?
4K, or Ultra HD, is the new standard in TV screen resolution. Screens pack in 8.3 million pixels – that’s four times the detail of Full HD.
What is HDR?
High dynamic range (HDR) accompanies and complements 4K resolution on the latest TVs. HDR increases the contrasts of light and dark – making the brightest shades extremely vivid and eye-catching, and darker tones richer. Colours are vastly increased too.
Why does it matter for gaming?
The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X – the current most powerful consoles – are built to run games at 4K resolution and in HDR. Some games run in ‘native’ 4K – others are enhanced or upscaled.
- What is native 4K gaming? Games that play in full 4K resolution. This means the game has been developed in 4K.
- What is 4K upscaled gaming? Games in 1080p HD that are upscaled to near-4K resolution – this is known as adaptive 4K.
Both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X play games in native and adaptive 4K. But to experience games like Red Dead Redemption 2 in their full glory, you need to play them through a 4K HDR TV.
Latest 4K HDR games
Some of the games available in 4K HDR for both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X include:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
- FIFA 19
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil 2
- The Witcher 3
What is the best TV to buy?
OLED TVs offer all the benefits of 4K HDR, with the depth of deep and inky blacks with vibrant colours standing out against it. Connect one to your console and see the best games evolve to a whole new level before your eyes.