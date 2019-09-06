What is a TV processor? | LG EXPERIENCE

Life is getting faster. From the greater detail of Hollywood action sequences to increasing speeds reached in motor racing, you don’t want to miss a second. Stay up to speed with a powerful TV processor.





Much like a computer processor, this is a powerful chip that sits inside your TV. Often referred to as your TV’s brain, it powers how fast the images flash up on screen – essentially processing the video you’re viewing.









Why does a TV processor matter?

Because it has a direct impact on the picture quality of your TV. Less powerful processors can lead to…

Fast-paced sports looking slow and sluggish

A grainy picture with lots of image noise

with lots of image noise Dull colours that lack realism

These all make your viewing experience a lot less enjoyable. That’s why it’s essential to choose a TV with a powerful processor, such as the a9 (Alpha 9) Gen 2 – found in LG OLED TVs* including the E9 and the C9. It provides a range of benefits, such as…

Keeping fast-paced sport smooth

One of the most important jobs of a TV processor is to reduce blurring in fast-paced content like sport. Imagine a puck whizzing across the ice at 50mph, or a high-performance car going from 0 to 60mph in two seconds. Even playing on a games console, when enemies attack in the blink of an eye, you need to see it clearly.





Action like this comprises many frames, moving very quickly. Regular TVs can only display between 30 and 60 frames per second, but LG’s a9 Gen2 processor can handle up to 120 frames per second – a huge increase. Even the most frantic sporting action stays incredibly smooth, clear and blur free.









What is a refresh rate?

Your TV picture is made up of many frames – a series of images displayed at an incredibly high speed. Each time one image changes to the next frame, the screen refreshes. This is called a refresh rate or processing rate.

The higher the number, the more times the image refreshes per second.









Improving picture quality

The modern TV processor is about more than capturing fast-paced sport. They are also designed to greatly improve picture quality. This includes:

Reducing grain and noise

and noise Enhancing detail and texture

and texture Creating a picture with greater depth

Recreating accurate colours

There are a few ways advanced TV processors such as the a9 Gen2 achieve this.









What is quad-step noise reduction?

Forget about the jargon. The main thing you need to know is quad-step noise reduction is twice as powerful as the current standard. What does this mean? Your picture will be clearer and appear in greater detail.









How does quad-step noise reduction work?

Edges are sharpened to give objects and characters greater detail and realism

to give objects and characters greater detail and realism Objects are separated from their backgrounds to create more depth and reveal hidden details

and reveal hidden details Colour is realistic and clear with a palette 7.3 times more refined than on a regular TV

than on a regular TV Content can be played at 120 frames per second to keep fast-moving sport smooth









What does this mean for me?

Think about an autumn scene on your TV – somewhere in the great outdoors. Imagine the trees, the sky, the colours. Now reimagine it.

Leaves in a kaleidoscope of orange, yellow and brown colours

of orange, yellow and brown colours Trees standing almost 3D against their background

against their background Dirt track crackling with the detail of shingle and potholes

and potholes Deer moving quickly between the trees – without any blur









AI TV: The future of the TV processor

The future of TV processing is artificial intelligence. And the future is now. LG’s a9 Gen2 combines advanced picture processing with the latest AI. Informed by millions of data points, this deep learning algorithm creates a picture that’s tailored to your environment.









Watch movies all day

Light changes throughout the day, making it difficult to watch movies in the afternoon with a screen full of glare. Now changes in light are recognised and the screen adjusts to suit the room. Movies remain atmospheric no matter what time of day or night you watch them.









Epic scenes retain their detail

Massive landmarks like the Egyptian pyramids or a cathedral can lose lots of detail on a smaller TV screen. Now AI analysis identifies areas that need improvement and refines them, delivering increased sharpness and reduced image noise.





