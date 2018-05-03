LG’s Eco-City show garden: Getting to Know the Designer, Hay Joung Hwang | LG EXPERIENCE

LG established a partnership with designer Hay Joung Hwang two years ago, where together we created the LG Smart Garden - which went on to win a Silver Gilt Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show 2016. This year, LG returns to the iconic show with renewed innovation to present an Eco-City garden which reimagines inner-city living while helping combat air-pollution and improve well-being, beautifully crafted and designed with Hay.

Originally from South Korea, Hay moved to the UK in 2006 where she studied garden design at Nottingham Trent university taking on floristry courses to familiarise herself with plants and flowers. She then went on to train as a Landscape Architect at the University of Sheffield where she obtained the skills to eventually establish her own company Hay Designs in 2014. The work her company has undertaken since has ranged from large gardens and parks open to the public, to smaller private gardens. Some of Hay’s previous work has included creating a garden for the International Garden Festival at Chaumont-Sur-Loire in France as well as one for the Seoul Garden Festival in Korea.