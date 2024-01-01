Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Eine Frau macht Kopfstände auf einer Yogamatte am Meer und filmt mit ihrem Smartphone, das auf einem LG Gram angezeigt wird.
The art of enjoying life - everywhere.

The incredibly thin and light high-performance laptop that can do anything, anywhere.

Eine Frau in einer gelben Jacke, die im Freien ein LG Gramm benutzt, sieht entspannt und konzentriert aus.

When choosing a new laptop, consumers have always had to make a difficult choice between performance and weight. But LG knows that inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere. That's what drove us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that you can effortlessly take anywhere.

Ultralight. Ultra powerful.
Weighing less than 1.19 kg and less than 15 mm thick, our LG gram Pro laptop is lightweight enough to take anywhere without sacrificing performance.
We make energy easy.

We were optimistic and convinced that we could develop a laptop that weighs less than 1 kg without sacrificing performance. Hence the name "LG gram".
But it wasn't easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptops - literally from the ground up. "Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we take more away from here?" We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, custom-built every component to save weight, and even redesigned every screw from scratch. Even saving 0.1g was something to celebrate.

Messen Sie die dünne Kante eines LG Gramm mit einem Messschieber, um das schlanke Design hervorzuheben. Das Gewicht des LG-Gramms wird durch eine Digitalwaage hervorgehoben, die 990 Gramm anzeigt und so seine Leichtigkeit unterstreicht.

*The weight varies for each product model. (gram Superslim 990 g – gram Pro 1.39 kg).
*The products sold may vary depending on the country.

Das LG Gram steht auf einem Schreibtisch mit Mikrofon und Ringlicht, mit Videobearbeitungsbildschirm und zeigt trotz seines geringen Gewichts hohe Leistung.
Eine Frau geht die Straße entlang und hält leicht ein federleichtes LG-Gramm in einer Hand.
In fact, the gram 17 is in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's lightest 17-inch laptop.*
Unlike other manufacturers, we didn't want to compromise on performance while drastically reducing weight. That's why we're proud that the LG gram is still as powerful as a feather, so you can do your thing wherever you are.

We're not the ones who make life beautiful - you are. We just develop the products you need to do it.

*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
It is not us who make life beautiful – it is you.
We simply develop the products you need.

