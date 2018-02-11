Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE collaborations highlight brand’s perfect blend of form and function

PARTNERSHIP PREMIUM

LG SIGNATURE is continuing to increase its global reach and visibility by partnering with prominent figures in fashion and design. LG SIGNATURE has teamed up with well-known personalities in one of the world’s most acknowledged style capitals, Milan, Italy, to highlight the lineup’s design credentials and natural relationship with high-end couture and luxury goods.

illustration of aw woman sitting on a chair and staring lg signature oled tv with several flamingos on its screen

“A moment when an artwork behind a minimalist frame becomes alive”
by Karolis Strautniekas

LG SIGNATURE’s campaign in Italy is composed of different activities focused on design. Popular TV and cinema personality Federica Fontana - a former model, TV presenter and actress - will be involved in a product placement activity aimed to create social buzz about LG SIGNATURE products through social media postings.

Moreover, in order to communicate the products’ many benefits, LG will ask the opinion of Marco Bocci, one of Italy’s most popular actors and director, about LG SIGNATURE OLED TV’s unrivalled performance and refined aesthetics.

illustration of lg signature refrigerator is laid on the right middle of the desert with some cactuses

“Oasis in the desert” by Emiliano Ponzi

Moreover, creative director of Grumble Agency Eleonora Carisi and fashion icon and owner of the “Wait and See” concept store, Uberta Zambeletti will launch “The Art of Essence”, a video-photographic project designed specifically for social networks.

This project will lead users to discover LG SIGNATURE products through a luxury and lifestyle storytelling composed of mini-videos and photos, where each product will be the protagonist for a day. From morning to evening, ambassadors will interact with the products in unusual ways and will be able to show and emphasize its features, design and ultra-premium innovations.

illustration of lg signature washing machine is laid on the end of the stairs with orange walls at both sides with a moon

“Illuminated Night” by George Greaves

“We are very honored to be partnering with some of Italy’s world-renowned fashion and style experts,” said Brian Na, President and CEO of Europe Region.

“We believe this expanded partnership program is an effective means of placing the global spotlight on LG SIGNATURE’s uncompromising design and premium quality. Every single product has been beautifully and thoughtfully designed, echoing the way top fashion houses and established luxury brands create goods that speak for themselves.”

