LG K9

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG K9

LGX210

LG K9

All Spec

GENERAL

Display

5.0" HD IPS LCD

Weight (g)

148

Size

146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 210 Mobile Platform

Network

4G/3G/2G

CAMERA

Front

5MP ( F/2.2, 1/5")

Rear

8MP (F/2.0, 1/5")

SOFTWARE

OS

Android 7.1.2

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.2

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n(Single Band)

USB

Type-B 2.0

MEMORY

Internal

2GB RAM/16GB USER

Expandable

Up to 32GB, MicroSD Card

BATTERY

Battery

2500mAh (Removable)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Features

HDR & Low light noise reduction camera, Jump Flash shot

