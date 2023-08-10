About Cookies on This Site

LG V50 Dual Screen

LG V50 Dual Screen

LMV500EM

LG V50 Dual Screen

All Spec

GENERAL

Display

Main display: 6.4" QHD+ OLED (3120 x 1440/538ppi), FullVision Display - 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio
Dual Screen: -6.2" 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform/2.4GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad

Operating system

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Size

159 x 76.1 x 8.3, 161.4 x 83.4 x 15.54 (with Dual Screen)

Weight (g)

173, 304 (with Dual Screen)

Design

Metal frame + Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 - protection on front, back, and camera

SIM Type

4FF Nano

BATTERY

Battery

4,000mAh (Embedded), QC 3.0/Wireless charging (WPC)

MEMORY

RAM

6GB

ROM

128GB( Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD Card)

CAMERA

Front

8MP f1.9 1.12㎛ 80˚
5MP f2.2 1.0㎛ 90˚ (Wide)

Rear

12MP f1.5 1.4㎛ 78.7˚
W16MP f1.9 1.0㎛ 107.8˚
Tele 12MP f2.4 1.0㎛ 45˚

CONNECTIVITY

Network

2G/3G/4G/5G

Wi-Fi

802.11 a,b,g,n,ac

Bluetooth

V5.0 BLE with APT-X HD support

USB

Type-C (3.1 compatible)

NFC

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, GPS, Digital compass, Gyroscope, Barometer, fingerprint, Hall IC

AUDIO

Audio

Hi-Fi Quad DAC / Boombox Speaker / DTS-X 3D Surround

Audio Formats

mp3/acc/amr/awb/wav/mp2/flac/ogg/ac3/dsf/dff/aiff/wma/mka

VIDEO

Video format

ps/mpg/mpeg/ts/tp/m2ts/mp4/3gp/mov/webm/mkv/asf/wmv

ADVANCED FEATURES

A.I.

AI Composition, AI CAM 2.0, Google Assistant, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition

Other

Waterproof/Dust - IP68 - 1.5 metres for 30 minutes / Mil Spec

OTHERS

Others:

New Second Screen / AI CAM / AI Composition / Super Bright Camera / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resustance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerpring Sensor / Qalcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant

Inbox Items

Earphones, Warranty Card, Type-C USB cable, QC3.0 Charge adapter

ECO

Eco Rating

3.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LM-V500EM)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

