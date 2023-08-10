LG V50 Dual Screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display
-
Main display: 6.4" QHD+ OLED (3120 x 1440/538ppi), FullVision Display - 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio
Dual Screen: -6.2" 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED
-
Chipset
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform/2.4GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad
-
Operating system
-
Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
Size
-
159 x 76.1 x 8.3, 161.4 x 83.4 x 15.54 (with Dual Screen)
-
Weight (g)
-
173, 304 (with Dual Screen)
-
Design
-
Metal frame + Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 - protection on front, back, and camera
-
SIM Type
-
4FF Nano
-
Battery
-
4,000mAh (Embedded), QC 3.0/Wireless charging (WPC)
-
RAM
-
6GB
-
ROM
-
128GB( Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD Card)
-
Front
-
8MP f1.9 1.12㎛ 80˚
5MP f2.2 1.0㎛ 90˚ (Wide)
-
Rear
-
12MP f1.5 1.4㎛ 78.7˚
W16MP f1.9 1.0㎛ 107.8˚
Tele 12MP f2.4 1.0㎛ 45˚
-
Network
-
2G/3G/4G/5G
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 a,b,g,n,ac
-
Bluetooth
-
V5.0 BLE with APT-X HD support
-
USB
-
Type-C (3.1 compatible)
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Sensors
-
Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, GPS, Digital compass, Gyroscope, Barometer, fingerprint, Hall IC
-
Audio
-
Hi-Fi Quad DAC / Boombox Speaker / DTS-X 3D Surround
-
Audio Formats
-
mp3/acc/amr/awb/wav/mp2/flac/ogg/ac3/dsf/dff/aiff/wma/mka
-
Video format
-
ps/mpg/mpeg/ts/tp/m2ts/mp4/3gp/mov/webm/mkv/asf/wmv
-
A.I.
-
AI Composition, AI CAM 2.0, Google Assistant, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition
-
Other
-
Waterproof/Dust - IP68 - 1.5 metres for 30 minutes / Mil Spec
-
Others:
-
New Second Screen / AI CAM / AI Composition / Super Bright Camera / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resustance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerpring Sensor / Qalcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant
-
Inbox Items
-
Earphones, Warranty Card, Type-C USB cable, QC3.0 Charge adapter
-
Eco Rating
-
3.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
