Various Movement of Display

LG Ergo Monitor boosts your productivity with the new generation of Ergo stand.

Heroes of LG Monitor Ergo

27.6" 16:18 DualUp Ergo SDQHD Nano IPS Monitor 28MQ780

27" QHD Ergo Dual IPS HDR Monitor 27QP88D

32" UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR Monitor 32UN880

34" UltraWide™ Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor 34WP88C

LG Monitor Ergo, Compatible with Your Posture

*DualUp monitor 28MQ780 being the winner of Red Dot: Best of the Best [2022].

Full Line-up

Influencers’ Stories

LG DualUp Ergo Monitor is

I want this thing, which is I don't even know.

Sara Dietschy - Tech, Lifestyle Creator

“Let's figure out this gear!!”

Justin Tse - Tech, Lifestyle Creator

“Modern workspace desk setup makeover!”

DailyTekk - Tech Reviewer

“Ergonomic display is ridiculously versatile”

Jazza - Artist, Animator

“Check out the LG Ergo Ultrafine Monitor”

SpawnPoiint - Tech Reviewer

“The perfect productivity monitor”

Unbox Therapy - Tech Reviewer

“The ultimate lockdown display”

Benefits of LG Monitor Ergo

The Ergo Dual Stand provides diverse modes.
The compact design takes up very little desk surface.
The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount contributes to easier installation.
The Ergo Dual Stand provides diverse modes.
The compact design takes up very little desk surface.
The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount contributes to easier installation.

Evolved Ergo Dual Stand

The Ergo Dual Stand provides diverse modes according to the user’s needs such as the side-by-side, pivot, center-portrait, and consulting mode.

Improved New Ergo Stand

The modern design stand helps users to fully utilize their desk space.

Easy Workstation Setup

The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it to install easily without other equipment.

Innovative Challenge of LG Ergo Monitor

28MQ780

New Format DualUp Monitor

27QP88D

New Innovation LG Ergo Dual

32QP880

New LG Ergo Monitor

32UN880

First LG Ergo Monitor

27QN880

Loved by the Office Workers

34WP88C

More Space for Multi-Tasking

Let's Get Your LG Monitor Ergo Now!

27.6" 16:18 DualUp Ergo SDQHD Nano IPS Monitor 28MQ780

27" QHD Ergo Dual IPS HDR Monitor 27QP88D

32" UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR Monitor 32UN880

34" UltraWide™ Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor 34WP88C

We can talk about LG Monitor Ergo now

Product Planning - Minsoo Cho

Journey for a Life-changing Product

Blending uniquely original ideas with hard-earned expertise to create exceptional products.

Designer - Eunbong Lee

How Design Transforms Our Lives

Our vow is to recognize people and how they live life most importantly when developing products that can live up to high user expectations and our impeccable reputation.

Developer - Ohkwan Kwon

The Story of the Second Generation Ergo

The entire development team came together after encountering collective challenges to devise an even better Ergo.