34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

34WP88C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right
DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.72 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Curved

YES

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Crosshair

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Feature)

0.00

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

96W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

YES

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

814.0 x 614.9 x 448.2mm(Up)
814.0 x 484.9 x 448.2mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940 x 516 x 268 mm

Weight with Stand

10.2 kg

Weight without Stand

6.3 kg

Weight in Shipping

15.8 kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB Type C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WP88C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP88C-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WP88C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WP88C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP88C-B)
