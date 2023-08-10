About Cookies on This Site

32" UHD 4K HDR Monitor
32UL500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32UL500-W

32" UHD 4K HDR Monitor

(1)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5" / 80cm

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 95% (typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.181 x 0.181

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m² (Typ.) 250cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

3000:1 (Typ), 2000:1 (Min.)

Response Time(GTG)

4ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W x 2ch

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

39W

Normal On (typ.)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160@60Hz

DisplayPort

3840 x 2160@60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

728.1 x 208.8 x 518.2

Set (without Stand)

728.1 x 49.9 x 424.6

Box

825 x 226 x 507

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.2

Set (without Stand)

5.3

Box

9.8

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UL500-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UL500-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UL500-WA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UL500-WY)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UL500-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UL500-WA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UL500-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UL500-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

