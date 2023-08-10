43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
43
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
-
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
-
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
-
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Output
-
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
TV installation Type
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV 4.5
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes (Magic Link)
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
Yes, webOS4.5
-
OSD Language
-
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
-
1,000 page
-
Subtitle
-
Yes
-
Audio Description
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes (Freeview Play EPG)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
977 x 575 x 80.8
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
977 x 615 x 187
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
Stand (W x D)
-
852 x 187
-
VESA
-
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
-
8806098700455
-
Weight (TV)
-
8.3
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
8.4
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
10.5
-
Remote
-
Standard Remote
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
