TV Details
Behold the World-Leading Brilliance
of
10 Year’s Innovation
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Soundbar details
LG GX Soundbar
The Perfect Match
With premium and flush wall-mounted design, the LG Soundbar GX is designed to perfectly complement the LG OLED GX TV providing a three-dimensional and immersive sound experience.
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colours of paint are shown on the TV screen.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The LG Soundbar GX meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
Change to Suit Your Situation
A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.
-
LG GX Soundbar
-
LG OLED evo G3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
30 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Movie
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
15.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Stand Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
8 EA
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087073638
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1441x826x24.3
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1600x970x172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
32.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1441x878x245
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
432x245
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
28.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x300
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
