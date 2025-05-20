Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025

86 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV 2025

86QNED80A6A
  • Front view of LG QNED80 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Rear view of LG QNED80 TV
  • Left-facing side view of LG QNED80 TV
  • Front view and side view of LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
  • The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
  • Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
  • Perspective from the inside of a cave looking out to its entrance where a blue sky and horizon can be seen. The whole scene is split in half to show the capability of QNED's Advanced Local Dimming. On one side, the colors and detail are washed out and the visuals seem muddy. The label says, Conventional LED. The other side has great blacks, better contrast, brightness and color. The label says Advanced Local Dimming. The title talks about how Advanced Local Dimming provides a sharper picture.
  • A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button with advanced functions, plus voice control on the AI Magic Remote
  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Colour Redefined with Dynamic QNED Colour

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Design Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 Colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Advanced Local Dimming

Advanced Local Dimming’s precise light control lets you see every detail clearly. 

Perspective from the inside of a cave looking out to its entrance where a blue sky and horizon can be seen. The whole scene is split in half to show the capability of QNED's Advanced Local Dimming. On one side, the colors and detail are washed out and the visuals seem muddy. The label says, Conventional LED. The other side has great blacks, better contrast, brightness and color. The label says Advanced Local Dimming.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.

*QNED80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

*Image shows TV wall-mounted with a Soundbar underneath; wall-mounting requires a wall-mount bracket – not included, Soundbar not included.

Super Slim Design

The slim bezels bring a refined touch to your space.

Slightly angled view of LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, white, red and orange.

LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, red and orange.

*Image shows TV wall-mounted with a Soundbar underneath; wall-mounting requires a wall-mount bracket – not included, Soundbar not included.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powers your sound

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Control sound easier with WOW Interface

Conveniently operate your Soundbar settings from your TV.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The Soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Synergy Bracket

 

The Synergy bracket – available separately – positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.

 

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner. Nvidia GeForce Now logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1928 x 1108 x 30.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    50.0

All Spec

SMART TV

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096458945

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1928 x 1108 x 30.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1928 x 1175 x 359

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2090 x 1215 x 228

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1582/524 x 359

  • TV Weight without Stand

    50.0

  • TV Weight with Stand

    51.0

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    63.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    600 x 400

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

