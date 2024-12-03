About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" Essential Commercial TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

32" Essential Commercial TV

32LT340C

32" Essential Commercial TV

(1)
HD Commercial TV with Smart Functionality 1

HD Commercial TV with Smart Functionality

LG Commercial TVs are designed specifically for diverse business environments. Great image quality and a simple user-friendly interface complement the HD picture and create an easily adaptable business solution.
Quick Menu1

Quick Menu

The simple home menu solution by LG provides editable welcome messages, date/time and other frequently used menus in the form of a menu bar template. These can be set with a remote control or USB, allowing guests to access the menus they need.
USB Data Cloning1
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

A USB flashdrive can be used for cloning supported hotel TVs with astonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy certain TV settings using a USB flashdrive, a process that is automated to save time.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-time remote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network in One Line

WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.

*May incur additional costs from third-party SNMP hardware/software providers.

Compatibility with AV Control Systems1
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

This LG TV has Crestron Connected® Certification, a function and network based control system that is dedicated to meeting rooms and that meets a growing need in the corporate meeting space market.
Time Scheduler1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set the opening/ closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to the work schedule.
External Speaker Out1
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests can listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial lite

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ61

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Colour

    Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    240 nit

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(AU only)

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback+)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 472 x 168 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.85 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.1 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    47.2W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    33.9W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 