49" UHD Commercial TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178 x 178
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
8
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / No
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Dolby Atoms
No
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
No
-
Audio Channel
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY1)
-
Supersign sw Compatibility1)
Content Management Software (CMS), Control and Monitoring Software (Control/Control+), Simple Editor
FUNCTION
-
Function
USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron Connected® (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service, phone jack type), Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,110 x 709 x 231 / 11.3 kg
-
W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand) *H': Set
1,110 x 645 (650) x 72.0 (SPK 81.1) / 11.1kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
133.5
-
Typical
107.9
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
75 / 55 / 33
-
Stand-by
0.5 ↓