55" ULTRA HD COMMERCIAL LITE TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W / 2.0ch
PRO:CENTRIC®
-
Type
No
-
Pro:Centric® Application
No
SMART FEATURE
-
Commercial Smart Home
Yes
-
APP. (P:C Smart)
No
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Optional
CONNECTIVITY
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Sound Sync
Yes
MANAGEMENT
-
EzManager (Simplicity)
No
-
Remote Diagnostics
Yes (Self Diagnostics-USB)
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
(ARC not supported)
-
DRM
No
-
Anti-theft System
No
-
SuperSign SW
No
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
External Clock
No
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
External Power
No
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Instant ON
No
-
IR Out
Yes
-
Lock Mode
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
WOL
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes (16:9)
-
Time Scheduler
No
-
TVLink Interactive
Yes
-
USB Auto Playback
Yes
-
USB Playlist+
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Welcome Screen / Welcome Video
Yes / Yes
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Phone jack type)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB 2.0
No
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
No
-
RS-232C(D-sub 9pin)
1
-
PC Audio Input
1 (Commonly used w / AV)
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Clock Interface (D-sub 15 Pin)
No
-
LAN Port
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
No
DIMENSION(UNIT : MM/KG)
-
WxHxD / Weight (with stand)
1,237 x 778 x 232.9 / 16.2
-
VESA™ Compatible
300 x 300
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Typical(Watts)
127