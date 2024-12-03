We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD OLED TV with Pro:Centric
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
Enjoy the deep black, the rich colours and the vivid picture quality through LG Hospitality TV's unique self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV.
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud*
Pro:Centric Cloud supports the enterprise's Content Management System and offers a variety of design templates to help improve data collection and analysis.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
*Annual payment is required for the license per unit.
Pro:Centric Direct*
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers editing tools to enable service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution lets users edit their interface and manage in room TVs.
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
*A one-off payment is required for the license per unit.
Easy Access to Netflix Application* with Pro:Centric Direct**
Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix membership required.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
*Netflix membership required.
** webOS 23* PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Game Optimiser
LG Game Optimiser will keep you in action through game mode selection, picture adjustment, etc.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.