65" OLED Hotel TV

PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Backlight Type
OLED
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
500
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
120 x 120
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W + 20W
-
Speaker System
2.2 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III (TBD)
-
Dolby Vision / Atoms
Yes / Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Channel
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 4.0, OLED Gallery Mode, Quick Menu 2.0, Commercial Smart Home, Quick Access, Voice Recognition (65" Only), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (AN-MR18HA only)**, Soft AP, Wi-Fi, Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
FUNCTION
-
Function
EzManager(Simplicity), USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL (65" only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, RTC, BEACON
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0 (3), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), USB 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,449 x 881 x 230 / 26.1kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,449 x 831 x 3.9 (SPK: 46.9) / 21.7kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,660 x 970 x 207 / 33.7kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
429
-
Typical
382
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
250 / 165 / 76
-
Stand-by
0.5↓