43" 350 nits FHD Standard Signage
*Supported Content Types: Video (MPEG1/2/4, H.264), Image (JPEG, PNG, BMP), Audio (MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, LPCM)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43” (108cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Native)
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
18 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
10.0 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,052 x 650 x 123 mm
-
Packed Weight
12.6 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
-
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
45W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating ( EPA)
Energy Star 7.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Lite/W
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stands (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Brackets (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S)