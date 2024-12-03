49" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PANEL
Screen Size
49"(123cm)
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
700 cd/m²
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-glare Low Reflection Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 3% (Typ.))
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP (SST), Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Colour
Black
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm
Weight (Head)
14.3 kg
Monitor Dimension with Optional Stand
1,102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm
Weight (Head+Stand)
17.6 kg
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
Packed Weight
17.4 kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Supply
Built-In Power
Power Consumption-Typ./Max.
110 W / 140 W
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
77 W
CERTIFICATION
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORIES
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)