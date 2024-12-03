49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G BW), 10.1 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 1% (Typ.))
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS, Fail Over, Image Customization, PIP/PBP(2), Screen Share, Video Tag (3), Play via URL, Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Up to 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, Control Manager, Crestron ConnectedⓇ, Extron IP Link, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (2), SI Server Setting, webRTC
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Supply
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.
85 W / 105 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
60 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
ACCESSORIES
-
Optional
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)