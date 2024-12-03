55" 350 nits FHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55”
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G BW), 9.0 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
AGP Haze 1%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Guaranteed Operating Hours
18 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.5 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,238 x 773.4 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
20.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,330 x 807 x 170 mm
-
Packed Weight
21.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ./Max
65 W / 100 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
45.5 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
20 W (10 W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T55E)