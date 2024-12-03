About Cookies on This Site

65" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

65SM5KD-B

65" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

Quad Core SoC*<br>1
Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC*

The SoC can execute several tasks at once and provides smooth content playback.
PBP(Picture-By-Picture)/PIP(Picture-In-Picture)1

PBP(Picture-By-Picture)/PIP(Picture-In-Picture)

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) features enable you to compose various layouts for several digital devices.
Integrated CMS<br>(Content Management System)<br>1

Integrated CMS
(Content Management System)

You can edit content, manage your schedule and use group manager functions without the need of a separate PC. It is a one-stop system that enables you to manage the signage.
Portrait & Landscape Mode<br>1
Eyebrow

Portrait & Landscape Mode

The user interface can be switched to suit landscape or portrait orientation.
EZ Setting<br>1

EZ Setting

THE EZ Setting menu makes it easy to manage many of the functions of your system conveniently.
IP Streaming Protocol<br>1
Support Network Protocol

IP Streaming Protocol

Various types of IP streaming protocols are supported, such as RTSP/RTP, MMS, HLS and MPEG-2 TS*
Secure Communication Protocol<br>1
Support Network Protocol

Secure Communication Protocol

By supporting HTTPS* protocol, communication between server and signage is more secure.
Proxy Server<br>1
Support Network Protocol

Proxy Server

Web access speed and security can be improved by supporting Proxy Server capabilities.
Mirroring<br>1
Built-in Wi-Fi

Mirroring

This signage has built-in Wi-Fi and the ability to mirror your Miracast enabled smartphone's screen, so you can share content on a Wi-Fi network.
SoftAP <br>1
Built-in Wi-Fi

SoftAP

With SoftAP, the SM5KD signage can operate as a wireless access point for SoftAP enabled mobile devices.
Great Connectivity<br>1
Convenient Management

Great Connectivity

Through its diverse interface, the signage lets you connect more than one device and display content from two sources at the same time.
BEACON <br>1
Supportive Convenience

BEACON

With BEACON and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) supported by SM5KD*, retail stores can provide coupons and information in real time.
Detachable logo<br>1
Industrial Design

Detachable logo

The detachable logo allows for installation in the desired orientation: landscape or portrait mode.
Dust & Humidity Protection<br>1
Enhanced Maintenance

Dust & Humidity Protection

The SM5KD Series has been designed with the LG Conformal Coating to provide additional protection to circuit boards in harsh environments such as dust and humidity.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65” (164cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    450 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Viewing Angle (HxV)

    178° x 178°

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    24 hrs / 7 days

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, OPS, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,456.9 x 838 x 56.5 mm

  • Weight (head)

    27.9 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,561 x 977 x 190 mm

  • Packed Weight

    33.8 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300mm x 300mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typical)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    85W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating (EPA)

    Energy Star 7.0

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign Premium

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

  • Optional

    SP-5000 (External speaker), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor), Stands (ST-652T), Media Player, HDBaseT (EBB100), Wall Brackets (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Touch Overlay (KT-T651)

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

