1428 x 803 Touch Overlay Kit

PANEL
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
Brightness
N/A (Max 20% brightness reduction with protection glass)
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
Compatible Products
SE3KB/C/D, SM5KB/C/D
CONNECTIVITY
USB
Yes
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Width
27.0mm
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,132 x 660 x 24 mm
Weight (head)
8kg
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,285 x 810 x 185 mm
Packed Weight
13.6kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10% to 85%
POWER
Power Supply
USB
Power Consumption (Max)
1.31 W
ACCESSORIES
Basic
Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Install accessories
TOUCH
Touch type
IR (Infrared) Rays Spread
Available object size for touch
Ø 8 mm
Scan Time
9ms (1point) - 15ms (10points)
Accuracy
1 mm
Interface
USB 2.0
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
Protection Glass Transmission
85 +- 5%
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Mac OSX (10.7 or later), Android
Multi Touch Point
Max 10 points
Touch Resolution
1,428 x 803