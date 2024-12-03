About Cookies on This Site

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

98UM5K-B

UHD Large Screen Signage Display

(2)
Front view with infill image

A large display is installed on a shopping mall’s interior wall, and the display’s screen is showing advertisements clearly and vibrantly.

UHD Large Screen Signage Display with LG webOS Platform

*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution

Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than Full HD.
UM5K has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

High Brightness

With a 500 cd/m²*, the UM5K series delivers content that can attract the attention of viewers and is a suitable display solution for retail and corporate applications.

* The images is stimulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
* cd/m2 represents candela per meter squared.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS* platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and simple app development tools.

*webOS Signage is a web-based platform and provides an execution environment for web apps — Internet access is required to access the platform.
** GUI (Graphic User Interface) is a form of graphics-based operating system interface that uses icons, menus and a mouse (to click on the icon or pull down the menus) to manage interaction with the system.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

Built-in Speaker

Content will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

*Image dramatised for illustrative effect.

The AV control system helps users control the UM5K

Compatible with AV Control System

The UM5K series has Creston Connected Certification, a function and network-based control system that is dedicated to meeting rooms and that meets a growing need in the corporate meeting space market.

*Internet connection required

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign* (optional additional cost software license) is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organised digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

LG SuperSign CMS provides a service that works with external content (Streaming, Web page, Web video, etc.), and external content is not included in the solution.
* Annual license fee apply

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    98

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    200,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI-P3 88%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : HDMI

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 17mm

  • Weight (Head)

    78Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    105Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2455 x 1458 x 288mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 or 800 x 800 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    430W

  • Max.

    560W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1467 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    301W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

