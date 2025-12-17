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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

75UL5Q-M
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Detail view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Detail view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nit (Typ.)
  • 24Hr Usage Scene (24 Hours / 7 Days)
  • Even Bezel
  • High-Performance with webOS 6.1
More

LG webOS UHD Signage for 24/7 Operation

Inside the cosmetics shop, two UL5Q-M displays are mounted high on the wall with a downward tilt, each vividly showcasing cosmetic advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

The UL5Q-M series, with UHD resolution, enhances the realism of colors and details in the content. Its wide viewing angle offers clear visuals, while its 500-nit brightness vividly showcases the content.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL5Q-M series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.

* GUI : Graphical User Interface

Even Bezel Design

The UL5Q-M series features even bezels, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various spaces. These uniform bezels not only facilitate easy installation but also transform standard displays into elegant focal points.

Adaptive Viewing Experience

Experience the flexibility with the UL5Q-M series’ up/down tilt capability. Whether mounted high or low, the display can be adjusted to eye level, offering viewer engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility not only enhances spatial efficiency but also provides visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.

* 86”/ 75” are not supported.
** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this range to prevent damage.

Engineered for 24/7 Operation

Built for environments that never sleep, the UL5Q-M series features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation.

* The UL5Q-M series includes the same standard warranty period as other signage models and offers an optional extended warranty, providing coverage for up to 5 years in total. If the extended warranty is purchased, coverage ends when either 50,000 hours of usage is reached or the 5-year period expires, whichever comes first.

Built-In Brightness Sensor

The UL5Q-M series’ front-mounted brightness sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, optimizing viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature offers consistent display performance while also supporting power optimization, delivering a visual experience that dynamically responds to environmental changes.

Advanced Security Architecture

The UL5Q-M series incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

EPEAT Registered

The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a method for several layers of customers to evaluate the effect of a product on the environment. UL5Q-M series is an EPEAT Bronze-certified* display which means that it meets all the required criteria in the Computers and Displays category.

* Registered in August 2025

LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients’ businesses.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • Safety

    CB

  • ERP / Energy Star

    O(New ERP)/O

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit(Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 80%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Typ.

    TBD

  • Max.

    TBD

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    TBD

  • Power off

    0.5W

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1679.7 X 959 X 58.5

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.9mm Even

  • Weight (Head)

    31.4kg(TBD)

  • Packed Weight

    40.3kg(TBD)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1883 X 1140 X 186

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 400 mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

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  • checkout

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  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

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  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

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Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

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  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 