55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR1)
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion (10 bit)
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.6 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor(for Smart Calibration), Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), UHD Daisy Chain (Up to 10x10), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, Smart Calibration, Power on Status, DPM Wake Up, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling (USB, Internal Memory), Calibration Mode, PM Mode, HDMI-CEC2), Wake on LAN, Content Rotation, OSD Portrait Mode, SetID Setup (Manual, Auto), Failover, No Signal Image (Up to 5MB), EmbeddedTemplate, OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.
200W / 250W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Enegy Saving
105W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes ( EU Only) / N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)