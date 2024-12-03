About Cookies on This Site

P1.5 700nit LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LAP015EL6BP

P1.5 700nit LG LED Curve Series for Indoor

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE

Boasting detailed colour and super contrast, ​the LAPE series from LG brings content to life​ through greater freedom of design, giving it outstanding presence as a work of media art.

SELECTABLE TWO PRODUCT TYPES

The LAPE Series comes in 2 product types which differ in the way the power is installed. Each has their own distinctive benefits, so customers can choose between two types based on the installation environment.

*Indicated depth is for LDM + Unit frame + Power Gender

FLEXIBLE LDM

With a specially designed flexible LDM(LED Display Module), the LAPE series supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1,000R. This greatly amplifies design flexibility, providing users with the ability to create true curved screens.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.​

REALISM THROUGH LIFELIKE COLOURS

The LAPE series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of colour details with deep contrast thanks to LG's exclusive ‘Dynamic Contrast Algorithm'.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.​

DETAILED EXPRESSION OF COLOUR DEPTH

16-bit colour​ processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colours with less distortion, thereby displaying content in a more realistic and sophisticated fashion.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.​

SMOOTH PLAYBACK WITH HIGH REFRESH RATE

The high refresh rate of 3,840Hz helps to minimise the black bars that can occur when video recording the screen. Content playback is noticeably smooth - providing viewers with an immersive experience.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.​

SIGNAL REDUNDANCY​
SUPPORT

The LAPE series is designed to support signal redundancy (optional), providing users with peace of mind.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the signal redundancy mode.

SMART HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEM CONTROLLER

The LAPE series comes with a versatile 4K system controller, providing simplified system configuration in a high-resolution canvas platform. The controller also has a built-in high performance media player as well as scaler.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

LG's new management control software platform ‘LED Assistant' provides easy screen management.

SIGNAGE 365 CARE SERVICE

Maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional Signage 365 Care service, an additional cloud service solution provided by LG*. Signage 365 Care remotely manages the status of displays in your workspaces for fault diagnosis and monitoring, helping ensure the stable operation of your business.

*Additional charges apply

EASY TO HANDLE & INSTALL

Large-sized and heavy cabinet-based solutions can result in LED dot defects during installation. The small size and light weight of the LAPE series LED display modules make this a solution that is easy to handle and install.

EASY SCREEN ALIGNMENT

The unit frame of the LAPE series has been carefully designed for easy screen flatness alignment. Each LDM has 20 Z-axis alignment points for ultra-fine flatness alignment.
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.50 mm

  • Module Resolution (W × H)

    160 × 120

  • Module Dimensions(W × H, mm)

    240 x 180 x 40 mm

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.33

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W × H)

    2 x 3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W × H)

    320 x 360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 105mm2)

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.26 m²

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    9.3 kg2)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    35.9 kg2)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    444,444 pixels/m²

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case material

    Die Casting Aluminium

  • Service Access

    Front / Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    700cd/m²

  • Colour Temperature

    3,200 - 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160°

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140°

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

    250W

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

    125W

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    965W

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240V

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60 Hz

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3840 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs) 2)

    100,000 Hrs

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10% to 80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCLG003

CONNECTIVITY(CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Power Detection,

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

  • Optional Accessory

    ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m),
    ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

