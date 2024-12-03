We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P1.5 700nit LG LED Curve Series for Indoor
*Indicated depth is for LDM + Unit frame + Power Gender
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the signal redundancy mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller
*Additional charges apply
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.50 mm
-
Module Resolution (W × H)
160 × 120
-
Module Dimensions(W × H, mm)
240 x 180 x 40 mm
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.33
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W × H)
2 x 3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W × H)
320 x 360
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
480 x 540 x 105mm2)
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
0.26 m²
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
9.3 kg2)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
35.9 kg2)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
444,444 pixels/m²
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
Die Casting Aluminium
-
Service Access
Front / Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
700cd/m²
-
Colour Temperature
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160°
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140°
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
250W
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
125W
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
965W
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240V
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60 Hz
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3840 Hz
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs) 2)
100,000 Hrs
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10% to 80% RH
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLG003
CONNECTIVITY(CONTROLLER)
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
Temperature Sensor, Power Detection,
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m),
ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)