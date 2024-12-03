LSCB Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ultra Slim LED Signage
Model name
LSCB012-CKF
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
Module Resolution (WxH)
240x135
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
Weight per Module (kg)
0.37
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
1x2
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
240x270
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
300x337.5x58 (Cabinet Mounting depth changes for different curve)
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.1
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
2.6 (Weight changes for different curve)
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
25.78
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.1
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
800
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
75
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
25
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
740
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
256
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
85
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,528
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
IP rating Front
IP30
IP rating Rear
IP30
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, BS476 Part7 Class1, EN13501-1
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVCA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
O