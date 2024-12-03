LSCB Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim LED Signage
LG Ultra Slim LED Signage
Slim Depth
Ultra Slim Depth
90° Corner Design Available
90° Corner Design Available
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P1.1875
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch
1.875
-
Module Resolution(WxH)
160X90
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300 x 168.75mm
-
Weight per Module(Kg)
0.32
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)
2x2
-
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)
320X180
-
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)
600 x 337.5
-
Unit Case Surface Area(m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)
5.2
-
Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)
25.7
-
Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)
284,444
-
Unit Case material
Die Casing Aluminum Alloy
-
Service Access
Front
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)
150
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)
50
-
Power Consumption(W/m²)
740
-
Power Supply(V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate(Hz)
50/60
-
Refresh Rate(Hz)
3,840
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness(After Calibration)
800 cd/m²
-
Colour Temperature
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)
160
-
Visual View Angel(Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000
-
Processing Depth(bit)
14
OPERATION SPECIFICATION
-
Life time (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
-
IP Rating Front
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
IP30
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER(LG CVCA)
-
Input
HDMI, DisplayPort, USB
-
Output
16 x RJ45, RS-232C In/Out (4 pin phone-jack)
-
Control
RJ45
-
Power
AC-100-240V-50/60HZ