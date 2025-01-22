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GIO Stadium Canberra (home to the Raiders and the Brumbies) has undergone a generational upgrade of its display and IPTV systems. The project, backed by the ACT Government, invests in the latest LG Electronics displays and Vitec IPTV technology throughout the stadium, vastly improving the game-day experience for fans and enhancing operational capabilities.
“There is a huge push for better technology in stadiums,” comments Matthew Elkins, Executive Branch Manager, Canberra Venues. “What we were looking to do with the upgrade to our IPTV and display systems was to make sure we could both bring what’s happening on field to all our function spaces, all our concourses, also to reach out to commercial opportunities.”