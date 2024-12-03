About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Partner Solutions1

LG Partner Solutions

We share and promote partners information and open up new business oppertunity together

LG Partner Solutions Find out more
webOS Signage Partners IPTV Partners Video Conferencing & Meeting Solutions Partners Digital Art & NFT Partners Device Management & Control
webOS Signage Partners1

webOS Signage Partners

Signagelive is a cloud-based digital signage service used daily in 43 countries on 20,000 devices. Signagelive is used in a wide range of applications, including; schools, internal communications and retail. Signagelive provides all the features required to create, schedule and publish great looking content to your LG webOS Display or network of displays.

 

LG's webOS

Signagelive: Global cloud-based signage for LG webOS Displays. Explore powerful features.

    LG webOS

    LG's Commercial Display Solutions enhance businesses in Retail, Leisure, Hospitality, SMBs, and Transport. Innovative and engaging platforms tailored to your needs. Stand out with LG.

      VITEC

      VITEC enhances user experience with LG SmartTV partnerships. Control SmartTVs via Avedia IPTV app

        LG's webOS3
        LG webOS4
        VITEC 5
        Learn more
        Learm more Learn more
        LG's webOS
        VITEC
        LG's webOS

        LG's webOS

        Signagelive: Global cloud-based signage for LG webOS Displays. Explore powerful features.

          Learn more

          LG webOS

          LG's Commercial Display Solutions enhance businesses in Retail, Leisure, Hospitality, SMBs, and Transport. Innovative and engaging platforms tailored to your needs. Stand out with LG.

            Learm more Learn more
            VITEC

            VITEC

            VITEC enhances user experience with LG SmartTV partnerships. Control SmartTVs via Avedia IPTV app

              webOS Signage Partners1

              IPTV Partners

              Customise interactive viewing interfaces with built-in IPTV middleware, which can be tailored for individuals or groups of viewers in different areas of an organisation or venue.
              Create, manage and publish eye-catching and engaging digital signage to enhance communications across a range of industries, including corporate, hospitality, stadiums, healthcare and more.

              Headline can be up to 100 characters.

              Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.3
                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.3

                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                  Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                    Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                    Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                      webOS Signage Partners1

                      Video Conferencing & Meeting Solutions Partners

                      Make meaningful connections with meetings, team chat, whiteboard, phone, and more in one offering.

                      - Virtual Meetings
                      - VoIP Phone System
                      - AI Companion
                      - Virtual Working Spaces
                      - Team Chat
                      - Online Whiteboard
                      - Email and Calendar
                      - Appointment Scheduler

                      Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                      Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                        Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                        Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.3
                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.3

                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                          Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                            Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                            Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                              webOS Signage Partners1

                              Digital Art & NFT Partners

                              Digital Art Streaming and digital canvases

                              - Managed via Blackdove mobile or web apps
                              -white-glove installation
                              -Hang in landscape or portrait
                              -24/7/365 for 5-year operations
                              -Non Reflective Screen
                              -Easily connect your wallet for instant NFT display

                              Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                              Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.3
                                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.3

                                  Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                  Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                    Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                    Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                      webOS Signage Partners1

                                      Device Management & Control

                                      Digital displays and signage for virtually any industry or business type. Using the Intel® OPS slot, LG® UHD premium displays instantly transform into Crestron DM NVX™ endpoints to deliver flawless 4K video and audio over 1Gb IP networks with no latency. Simply combine LG professional displays with the DM NVX D80 IoAV Network AV OPS Decoder

                                      Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                      Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                        Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                        Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.3
                                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.3

                                          Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                          Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                            Headline can be up to 100 characters.

                                            Body Copy can be up to 200 characters.

                                              Become a Partner Today

                                              Contact your LG B2B Representative to find out how you can join the Partner Solution.
                                              Contact LG B2B Solution Team

                                              By becoming a LG Partner Solution, your company can create powerful solutions by integrating hardware, software, or services with LG technology to offer innovative, flexible, and feature-heavy packages. These partnerships can increase sales and brand awareness while offering incredible value to the customer.

                                              Partners can also gain access to exclusive benefits, such as solution briefs, joint case studies, thought leadership documents, collaborative sales and marketing activities, solution awareness training to LG and partner sales force, product support, among other expanding lines of benefits.

                                              Do more together by combining your unique products and expertise with LG’s cutting edge technology, and gain access to exclusive benefits by joining the LG Partner Solution.

                                              Pay with Zip

                                              Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

                                              • cart

                                                Add your favourites to cart

                                              • checkout

                                                Select Afterpay at checkout

                                              • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

                                              • installment

                                                Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

                                              All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

                                              Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

                                              LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

                                              Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

                                              zip
                                              An account for everyone

                                              Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

                                              picture
                                              Repay your way
                                              Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
                                              picture
                                              Shop just about everywhere
                                              Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
                                              picture
                                              Rewards
                                              Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
                                              Most popular
                                              icon-payment-au-zip-pay

                                              Up to $1,000

                                              Interest free always

                                              For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

                                              Apply Now

                                              • Interest free always1

                                              • Flexible repayments

                                              • No establishment fee

                                              • $9.95 monthly account fee

                                                Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

                                              • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

                                              icon-payment-au-zip-money

                                              Over $1,000

                                              Bigger purchases

                                              For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

                                              Apply Now

                                              • Interest free for first 3 months1

                                                Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

                                              • Flexible repayments

                                                Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

                                              • One-off establishment fee

                                                A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

                                              • $9.95 monthly account fee

                                                Waived if you have nothing owing.

                                              • Interest free instalment plans2

                                                For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

                                              Frequently Asked Questions
                                              1. Zip Pay

                                              Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

                                              2. Zip Money

                                              Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

                                              Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
                                              Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
                                               